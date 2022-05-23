Skip to main content

Sonny DiChiara’s Player of the Year honor highlights Auburn’s All-SEC awards

Sonny DiChiara named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Year and First Team All-SEC.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Sonny DiChiara was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Player of the Year and First Team All-SEC, while Blake Burkhalter earned Second Team All-SEC honors and Blake Rambusch was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team, the league office announced Monday.

DiChiara becomes the third player in program history to earn the league’s highest award, joining Tim Hudson (1997) and Hunter Morris (2010) on the short list, and Auburn’s three honorees in 2022 are the second most in a season since 2010.

DiChiara, who has already been named a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, finished the regular season as the league leader in on-base percentage (.561) and slugging percentage (.782) while ranking second in batting average (.382). His on-base clip is also good for the national lead, while his slugging percentage is the fifth best in the country.

A native of Hoover, Alabama, DiChiara is tied for third among active Division I players with 58 career home runs and has homered 17 this year, matching Edouard Julien’s total from 2018 for the most by an Auburn player since 2010. He has drawn 62 walks this season, the most in the country and the second most in the team’s single-season history, and has reached base in all but one game, including multiple times on 43 occasions.

Burkhalter is Auburn’s first relief pitcher to earn first or second team honors since John Madden in 2005. The junior right-hander’s 13 saves, including 10 in league play, are three more than any other pitcher in the SEC, the fourth most in the country and tied for the most among Power Five pitchers.

Burkhalter, who has also been named to the NCBWA Stopper of the Year midseason watch list earlier this season, has earned a win or a save in 17 of his team-high 25 appearances. He earned a save in each game of Auburn’s three-game sweep against South Carolina to not only become the first pitcher in program history to accomplish the feat, but also become the first SEC pitcher to do so since 2017.

In his first season with the Auburn program, Blake Rambusch is one of two players to start every game this season and has held down the hot corner in 51 of the team’s 55 contests. He has turned in a .964 fielding percentage and has started 12 of the team’s 44 double plays, which rank third in the league.

The redshirt junior also got it done at the plate this season, leading the league with 80 hits and turning in a .351 average in his first year on the Plains. Rambusch also ranked tied for third in the league with 16 stolen bases.

No. 20 Auburn (37-18, 16-13 SEC) begins its postseason push at the SEC Tournament, set to take on Kentucky (30-24 12-18 SEC) Tuesday night in Hoover.

Sonny DiChiara hits a home run against Vanderbilt.
Baseball

Sonny DiChiara’s Player of the Year honor highlights Auburn’s All-SEC awards

By Zac Blackerby46 seconds ago
Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh Auburn AU FB on Monday, March 21, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn Football target decommits from Texas A&M

By Andrew Stefaniak1 hour ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers edge Eku Leota (55) pressures as Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Cole Carson (50) blocks for quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the fourth quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football should expect to finish better than Arkansas in 2022

By Zac Blackerby3 hours ago
Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Podcasts

Podcast: Predicting Auburn football's first loss in 2022

By Zac Blackerby7 hours ago
Eku Leota (55) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Top ten Auburn Football returning defensive players PFF grades from 2021

By Andrew Stefaniak7 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (23) reacts towards the fans after intercepting the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
Football

247Sports predicts Auburn football's first loss in 2022

By Lance Dawe18 hours ago
Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) is brought down by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Top ten Auburn Football returning offensive players PFF grades from 2021

By Andrew Stefaniak23 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.
Basketball

NBA Draft expert ranks Jabari Smith as his fourth overall player

By Zac BlackerbyMay 22, 2022