Four takeaways from Auburn baseball's win over Stanford

Auburn defeated Stanford by a score of 6-2. This was a team victory where everyone did their part.

The bats were finally able to get going after a rough performance against Ole Miss.

Hopefully, this win can spark the team to keep the run in Omaha going.

Let's take a look at four takeaways from Auburn's win over Stanford.

Trace Bright bounces back © Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Trace Bright was coming off of a rough performance against Oregon State in the super regional round but was able to bounce back in a big way against Stanford. Bright threw five innings, only allowing two earned runs. He struck out eight batters in the win which helped him work around trouble multiple times. It was great to see Bright bounce back to lead his team to a win. Cole Foster had a huge hit © Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports Cole Foster has been feeling under the weather these last few days, but he was able to get a bases-clearing three-run double to give the Tigers a lead. He had two hits in the game to go along with his three RBI's. He showed a tremendous amount of grit playing through this sickness to get a big hit for his team. Blake Rambusch gets out of slump © Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports Blake Rambusch has been struggling at the place these last few games but was able to find his groove against Stanford. He had two hits and scored twice for the Tigers. It was good to see him swinging the bat well in the ball game, and hopefully, that success will carry with him for the rest of the tournament. Blake Burkhalter continues to dominate Photo credit: Matthew Shannon/Auburn Athletics Blake Burkhalter came into the game for the Tigers with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh. He was able to strike out Stanford's best hitter Brock Jones to end the inning. He then went on to throw the last two innings for the Tigers. In this outing, he stuck out five Cardinal hitters and only allowed one base hit. Burkhalter has been dominant on the mound these last few weeks to help get the Tigers where they are.

Auburn will play the loser of the Ole Miss vs Arkansas game on June 21st at 6 p.m. CT. You will likely see Mason Barnett pitching for the Tigers in this ball game.

We will have a live blog for you right here at Auburn Daily, providing live updates and interesting notes.

