Auburn Baseball Star Expected to Miss Extended Time With Ankle Injury

The Auburn Tigers could be without arguably their most dangerous weapon for some time.

Sophomore standout second baseman Chris Rembert is expected to miss a couple of weeks, according to Lindsay Crosby of The Barn, after going down with an injury over the weekend during Auburn’s series against Youngstown State. The preliminary diagnosis is an “interior ankle sprain.”

Preliminary diagnosis for Chris Rembert is an "interior ankle sprain" and he's expected to miss a few weeks. https://t.co/fMz4vqX7nR — Lindsay Crosby, big baseball guy (@CrosbyBaseball) February 15, 2026

The injury occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning in the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon. As Rembert slid into second base, his left foot got caught on the bag while his body continued to propel forward over the bag, creating an awkward visual that may have seemed and looked much worse than the preliminary diagnosis says.

After receiving immediate attention from the athletic trainers, Rembert was gingerly off the field on his own power, although still limping. He was seen in a boot in the dugout on Saturday evening for the series finale, and he obviously did not play in the final game.

Here’s the Chris Rembert injury. The 2nd Baseman is ranked 25th on MLB’s top Draft Prospects list. Hoping it looks worse than it actually is, but ouch. @YSUBaseball has No. 9, @AuburnBaseball on the ropes, leading the Tigers 1-0 in the 8th inning. https://t.co/NnEWkJ91gy pic.twitter.com/TcSZjlYOys — Tablesetters: A Baseball Podcast (@tablesetterspod) February 14, 2026

Rembert is expected to be one of the nation’s top players entering the 2026 campaign, as he has already racked up a plethora of preseason accolades and recognitions. The Pensacola, Fla., native was named preseason First Team All-SEC, preseason First Team All-America (Baseball America, D1 Baseball, Perfect Game, The Diamond Report), in addition to being featured on the Baseball America Preseason Player of the Year Watch List.

Rembert was also named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, making him the 11th Auburn player to be named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, including the eighth since 2018.

Furthermore, he was listed as the best second baseman in college baseball this season by D1Baseball, and he is currently sitting at No. 25 in MLB.com’s 2026 top draft prospect rankings.

Rembert will likely serve as Auburn’s leadoff batter when he is healthy, as he returns as Auburn’s leading hitter this year after recording a .344 average with 14 doubles, 10 homers and 46 RBI as a freshman in 2025. He also led the league with a .485 on-base percentage in SEC games.

Expect to see redshirt freshman Brandon McCraine at second base in Rembert’s absence, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs on Saturday in Auburn’s 17-2 win. McCraine didn’t appear in a game last year as a true freshman, but it looks like he could garner a great amount of college experience over the next couple of weeks until one of the nation’s best second basemen returns.

The undefeated Tigers face a few tough tests throughout the next week, as they host Cincinnati on Tuesday before heading to Arlington, Texas, to play Kansas State, Florida State, and Louisville this weekend in the 2026 Amegy Bank College Baseball Series.