Kentucky vs. Florida Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 14
The Kentucky Wildcats are on a hot streak in the SEC, going 8-1 in their last nine games with wins against the likes of Texas, Arkansas, and Tennessee twice. They have a heat check in front of them on Saturday when they face the defending national champions, the Florida Gators.
Florida sits in first place in the conference with a 9-2 record, and they're coming into the weekend on a four-game win streak.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup in the SEC.
Kentucky vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Kentucky +10.5 (-102)
- Florida -10.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Kentucky +500
- Florida -720
Total
- OVER 152.5 (-115)
- UNDER 152.5 (-105)
Kentucky vs. Florida How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 14
- Game Time: 3:00 pm ET
- Venue: ABC
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Kentucky Record: 17-7 (8-3 in SEC)
- Florida Record: 18-6 (9-2 in SEC)
Kentucky vs. Florida Betting Trends
- Kentucky is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. Florida
- The OVER is 8-4 in Kentucky's last 12 road games
- Florida is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 6-0 in Florida's last six games
Kentucky vs. Florida Key Player to Watch
- Otega Oweh, G - Kentucky Wildcats
Otega Oweh has played a big role in Kentucky's latest hot streak. He has put up 20+ points in five straight games while also being a force on the boards and on defense. The senior is hitting his stride and has been the most important player on the Wildcats this season.
Kentucky vs. Florida Prediction and Pick
Florida's strengths line up with what Kentucky does, making this a favorable matchup for the Gators. Teams have had success shooting the three-ball against the Gators, but that's not what Kentucky does. Kentucky ranks just 184th in the country in three-point shot rate.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they now need to face Florida's dominant front court. Florida ranks sixth in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 44.6% from two-point range.
Florida's advantage on defense will be enough to lead the Gators to the win and cover.
Pick: Florida -10.5 (-120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
