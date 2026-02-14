Kentucky vs. Florida Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 14

The Kentucky Wildcats are on a hot streak in the SEC, going 8-1 in their last nine games with wins against the likes of Texas, Arkansas, and Tennessee twice. They have a heat check in front of them on Saturday when they face the defending national champions, the Florida Gators.

Florida sits in first place in the conference with a 9-2 record, and they're coming into the weekend on a four-game win streak.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup in the SEC.

Kentucky vs. Florida Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Kentucky +10.5 (-102)

Florida -10.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Kentucky +500

Florida -720

Total

OVER 152.5 (-115)

UNDER 152.5 (-105)

Kentucky vs. Florida How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 14

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: ABC

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Kentucky Record: 17-7 (8-3 in SEC)

Florida Record: 18-6 (9-2 in SEC)

Kentucky vs. Florida Betting Trends

Kentucky is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. Florida

The OVER is 8-4 in Kentucky's last 12 road games

Florida is 9-1 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-0 in Florida's last six games

Kentucky vs. Florida Key Player to Watch

Otega Oweh, G - Kentucky Wildcats

Otega Oweh has played a big role in Kentucky's latest hot streak. He has put up 20+ points in five straight games while also being a force on the boards and on defense. The senior is hitting his stride and has been the most important player on the Wildcats this season.

Kentucky vs. Florida Prediction and Pick

Florida's strengths line up with what Kentucky does, making this a favorable matchup for the Gators. Teams have had success shooting the three-ball against the Gators, but that's not what Kentucky does. Kentucky ranks just 184th in the country in three-point shot rate.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they now need to face Florida's dominant front court. Florida ranks sixth in the country in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 44.6% from two-point range.

Florida's advantage on defense will be enough to lead the Gators to the win and cover.

Pick: Florida -10.5 (-120)

