BREAKING: Tim Hudson stepping down from Auburn baseball

Auburn baseball's coaching staff will go through some changes this offseason.

Per sources, Auburn alum and 17-year MLB veteran Tim Hudson will be leaving his role as a volunteer assistant. The move has not yet been confirmed by the team.

Hudson, a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame, just finished his 3rd season as a volunteer assistant, where he coached the pitching staff and developed 8 MLB Draft picks, including day one picks RHP Blake Burkhalter (2022 - 2C) and RHP Tanner Burns (2020 - CB-A). Prior to coaching at Auburn, he spent 17 years in Major League Baseball, with the Athletics, Braves, and Giants, where he won a World Series and was a four-time MLB All-Star.

Sources indicate that the likely replacement for Hudson is Daron Schoenrock. He coached with Butch Thompson at Mississippi State and just finished an 18-year stint as head coach at Memphis, where he collected 437 wins and was the 2013 Conference USA Coach of the Year.

It is believed that Hudson will be joining the staff of local private Lee-Scott Academy; his son recently transferred there for his senior year.

Hudson was part of a coaching staff that helped lead the Tigers to the staff's first win in Omaha during the College World Series this season.

