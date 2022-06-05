Skip to main content
Auburn baseball vs UCLA: live blog

Follow for live updates of Auburn's game agains UCLA.

Grayson Belanger/Auburn Athletics

Auburn will be taking on the Bruins of UCLA with a chance to head to a super regional. 

UCLA got here by beating FSU in an elimination game earlier this afternoon. 

The pitching matchup will include Mason Barnett (2-2 4.82) vs James Hepp (1-1 9.00). This will be Hepp's second start of the season. Hepp has only made six appearances this year and thrown only six innings. 

UCLA will have to beat Auburn twice to make their way to a super regional. 

This will be a very exciting game, and you can expect the crowd at Plainsman Park will be loud to hopefully cheer the Tigers on to a super regional. 

Follow along here for live updates from the Auburn Daily Staff throughout the game. 

Weather Delay

Jun 16, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson greets home plate umpire Billy Haze prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

