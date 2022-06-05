Auburn baseball vs UCLA: live blog

Auburn will be taking on the Bruins of UCLA with a chance to head to a super regional.

UCLA got here by beating FSU in an elimination game earlier this afternoon.

The pitching matchup will include Mason Barnett (2-2 4.82) vs James Hepp (1-1 9.00). This will be Hepp's second start of the season. Hepp has only made six appearances this year and thrown only six innings.

UCLA will have to beat Auburn twice to make their way to a super regional.

This will be a very exciting game, and you can expect the crowd at Plainsman Park will be loud to hopefully cheer the Tigers on to a super regional.

Follow along here for live updates from the Auburn Daily Staff throughout the game.

Weather Delay © Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

