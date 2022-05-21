Four takeaways from Auburn Baseball's game to win over Kentucky

Auburn wins game two of the series in Lexington to even the series at one game apiece.

The Tigers won by a score of 6-3. Auburn bounced back from a game where the bats weren't alive to smack 12 hits in the victory. The Tigers were coming off their lowest-scoring game since opening day, only scratching across one run. It was good to see the bats wake up in the game two victory. Auburn will look ahead to game three, where they will try and take the series.

Here are four takeaways from Auburn's huge win.

Trace Bright has a great outing Coming off of last weekend's game where Bright didn't make it out of the first inning, it was great to see him pitch well. Bright went five innings, only allowing two earned runs. He did not walk a single hitter and struck out five. Bright threw 77 pitches, with 44 of them being strikes. A great outing is just what the doctor ordered as we get ready for the SEC Tournament. Tigers hit the ball well with two outs Taylor Sondgeroth/Auburn Athletics Auburn scored five of their six runs with two outs. Two out RBI hits are one of the most important stats in baseball, and Kason Howell, Brooks Carlson, and Garrett Farquhar all delivered one in game two. The Tigers couldn't collect the big hit in game one, but the tide turned in the second game of the series. The Tigers will hope for their success at the plate with two out and runners in scoring position to continue as we get into post-season baseball. Tigers added big insurance run in the ninth Auburn Athletics It was a tight ball game the whole time in game two, but the Tigers were able to add an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning to help their closer, Burkhalter. Brody Moore put down the perfect safety squeeze bunt to be able to score the run in the ninth. Adding insurance is always helpful for your team to leave with the win. Insurance runs deflate the opposing team, and Auburn got one when they needed it most in game two. Insurance runs will be something the Tigers need plenty of if they want to make a run to Omaha. Bullpen success continues Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics The bullpen threw four innings, only allowing one earned run. The bullpen didn't allow a walk and struck out three hitters. Chase Allsup, Carson Swilling, and Burkhalter all had a great day on the mound. The bullpen has been dominant of late, and if their success continues, this Auburn team has a great chance to make a run in the postseason.

Joseph Gonzalez will get the ball in game three against Kentucky with the hopes of winning the series. The series finale will be played at 1 p.m. CT and can be found on ESPN+.

