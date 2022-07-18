Auburn first baseman Sonny DiChiara selected by the Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels selected former Auburn first baseman Sonny DiChiara with the 148th pick.

He was the fourth Tigers selected, going after Blake Burkhalter, Mason Barnett, and Trace Bright.

The Angels are getting the most loveable power hitter you will ever find. He had an outstanding season smashing 22 home runs, batting .383, and bringing home Co-SEC Player of the Year honors.

From the second he walked on campus, DiChaira was a fan favorite on the Plains, and he then went on the take the college baseball world by storm.

He is such a great hitter in every aspect. He has plus power and great plate awareness. The only knock on his game would be his foot speed, but when the ball lands over the fence, there is no need to be quick.

One exciting piece of news about DiChiara being selected by the Angels is that their Double-A affiliate is the Rocket City Trash Pandas, located in Madison, Alabama. This means Auburn fans will still be able to see DiChiara play, which will please everyone on the Plains.

DiChiara is one of the best hitters in Auburn baseball history, right up there with Hall of Famer Frank Thomas.

Hopefully, DiChiara can quickly raise the ranks to play in an Angels uniform. If that were to happen, the Angels would have a whole lot of fans from down south.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch