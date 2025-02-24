Auburn Newcomer Takes Home SEC Honors
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn outfielder Bub Terrell has been named the Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Terrell shared the award with Brendan Lawson of the Florida Gators.
The Alabaster, Alabama, native hit .368 (7-for-19) with two home runs and seven RBI to earn Auburn’s first SEC Freshman of the Week honors since Ike Irish did so three times in 2023.
Terrell turned in his first collegiate hit with an infield single in the fourth inning vs. Troy Tuesday and went on to collect his first multi-hit effort in the contest. Tied 6-6 against the Trojans, he started the ninth inning with a single to center and advanced all the way to third as the ball was misplayed in the outfield. Three batters later, Terrell scored the walk-off run on Irish’s single to left center.
After driving in a pair of runs Wednesday vs. North Alabama, Terrell hit his first collegiate home run in the series opener vs. Wright State. The three-run shot jumped off his bat at 109 miles per hour and extended Auburn’s early lead to 5-0.
In the series finale two days later, Wright State had cut its deficit to one run with a three-run home run in the sixth inning. However, Terrell hit his second home run of the weekend with two outs in the seventh inning to spark Auburn’s four runs in its final two at-bats, leading to a series sweep. Terrell’s second home run of the weekend exited his bat at 112 miles per hour.
Terrell and the No. 25 Tigers (7-1) wrap up a stretch of nine home games in the first 12 days of the season vs. Samford (3-4) Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.