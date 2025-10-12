Irate Hugh Freeze Follows Referees to Locker Room After Brutal Call vs. Georgia
Unranked Auburn hosted longtime rival Georgia, the No. 10 team in the nation, in a nationally televised game on Saturday night. The Tigers took an early 10-point lead and were looking for more in the final minutes of the first half when quarterback Jackson Arnold dove into a pile at the goal line in an attempt to score a touchdown.
Right as he reached the line, the ball was punched loose—and then it was chaos. Kyron Jones picked up the ball and returned it all the way to the Georgia end zone. After a lenthy review, neither team was given a touchdown and the Bulldogs took over at the 1-yard line.
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze was not happy and immediately threw his headset to show his frustration when referees announced the call.
Georgia proceeded to drive 88 yards and kick a field goal to cut the Auburn lead to seven at the half. The drive featured two personal fouls called on Auburn defenders for hits on Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton.
With all the reviews, the final two minutes of the half took more than 30 minutes to play. When the half finally, mercifully, came to an end, Freeze took the opportunity to again express his frustration with the officials, and he and Auburn athletic director John Cohen were shown on ABC screaming at the referees as they headed to the locker room.
Freeze stopped short of following the officials into the locker room so he could speak to ESPN's Molly McGrath. During a brief conversation he expressed great dismay with everything that happened in the final minutes of the half and wondered aloud multiple times how Arnold had not crossed the goal line.
Whoever ends up losing this game, they'll probably point to that play on the goal line at the end of the first half as one of the main reasons why.