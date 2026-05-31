Auburn Tigers Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Regional Elimination Game Against UCF

In what could potentially be the final day of the Auburn Regional on Sunday, the Tigers are looking to keep it at Plainsman Park one day longer.

Head coach Butch Thompson’s first game of Sunday’s slate of the NCAA Tournament will be against UCF in an elimination game. The winner will have to face the bottom seed, Milwaukee, which handed both of these teams their respective losses.

After losing that game to open its postseason, Auburn is looking to respond strong: something that they have done well all season. Thompson understands that the margins for error are small, and the Tigers plated 17 runs to help keep their season alive for at least a day longer and took down NC State..

“I think our team thrives in those moments and it’s a great spot to be in,” first baseman Ethin Bingaman said. “Having to compete and the other team competing well too, it’s a long fight.”

One of the most important aspects to clean up on Sunday, however, will be on the mound. Auburn has allowed 26 runs in the last two games, which is the most that is has allowed in a two-game span all season. Its identity all year has been to dominante on the bump, being third in the country in ERA.

In elimination games, that’s what happens, however. Thompson saw his offense show up on Saturday, but it had a slow start on Friday that couldn’t match the pace against Milwaukee. That will need to happen again against the Knights on Sunday.

“Their boys had a look in their eye that they absolutely wanted to keep playing,” Thompson said about his opponent, NC State, after the game. “An elimination game is always this way. I’d like to go out like that. If we’re not able to keep fighting and do this stuff here. I want to go out like that. That’s how you’re supposed to.”

Despite two standout pitchers, Jake Marciano and Andreas Alvarez, allowing six and four earned runs, respectively, Auburn has another pitcher that has the capability to shut down opposing arms. That will be the key to playing later into Sunday afternoon.

Auburn Tigers Starting Pitcher

Alex Petrovic, RHP, 3.21 ERA

If there’s an argument for the best college baseball pitcher that plays on Sunday, Petrovic’s name would get plenty of mentions. The redshirt sophomore has the capability of shutting down opposing offense while doing it through strikeouts.

He should be able to give Auburn some longevity too after using 10 relievers in those first two games. 15 of Petrovic’s 18 starts have seen him pitch five innings or more. While seven of those relievers came in the opening game on Friday, perhaps being ready to go, two more games could potentially be on the schedule over the next 36 hours, and preserving as much as the Tigers can could be the key to playing in a super regional next weekend.

In his last outing, Petrovic was dominant in the loss to Arkansas. He didn’t allow a run in four innings of play, only allowing two hits while striking out seven Razorback batters. He will need that type of command again on Sunday afternoon.

Thompson said that he’s noticed the breaking balls “are not clicking as much”, and he will look for that out of Petrovic.

“Is there something we can be proactive with to make a difference and help Petrovic tomorrow, you know, for thikning about him and getting him ready?” he said. “Can we learn anything from these two days to keep trying to get back to ourselves and pitch it a little bit better?”

Starting Lineup

Auburn’s starting lineup has yet to be announced.

How to Watch

Those can watch Auburn host the UCF Knights in the NCAA regional elimination game on ESPN2 at 2 p.m. CST.