Auburn Tigers Super Regional Report: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown

After four straight wins, Auburn baseball is in the super regional round in back-to-back seasons, remaining at home for a shot at the College World Series.

The Tigers will face Ole Miss this weekend in a three-game series, with the winner heading to Omaha for the first time since the 2022 season. That was the last time the Rebels won the national championship, with Auburn being the only thing in their way from another shot at it.

Head coach Butch Thompson and his team will host the conference opponent at Plainsman Park for the first time all year. The Rebels are one of four teams in the SEC that Auburn did not play at all over the course of the season, and that will change for the biggest series of this young Auburn team.

Led by head coach Mike Bianco, Mississippi was flawless in the Lincoln Regional, winning all three games to earn its spot in the super regional. That included two wins over Arizona State, where both games entered extra innings.

The Rebels will be coming in with some momentum, while Auburn got its spark back on the mound after allowing 26 runs in the first two games of its own regional. Only three games means that Thompson will go back to the three-headed monster of Jake Marciano, Andreas Alvarez and Alex Petrovic. The order of how the Tigers will go on the mound, especially with Marciano pitching twice over the regional, is to be determined.

Auburn averaged 10 runs per game in the regional round at Plainman Park, and the crowd will look for more hot bats going into this upcoming weekend against the SEC foe. That was led by sophomore Chase Fralick, who hit six homers and recorded 15 RBIs, eventually being the Auburn Regional Most Valuable Player at the end of the double-elimination bracket.

Instead of five wins, Thompson only needs two from his group, and he will look to see complementary baseball once again. Fresh off an attendance record at home from Monday night, he will use the crowd’s excitement to keep Auburn’s season going into June.

“There was a connection like I haven't seen before, and I think the players know that,” he said after the bracket-sealing win over Milwaukee. “The players, they ran up through there, got to see everybody and that was the best connection that I've seen here. So that was special. The people that worked so much, our field crew had a long, tough week. They were amazing

No. 4 Auburn Tigers (42-20) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (39-21): How to Watch Super Regional Series

Friday (Game 1): Auburn vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. CST on ESPN2

Saturday (Game 2): Auburn vs. Ole Miss, 4 p.m. CST on ESPN

Sunday (Game 3)* if necessary: Auburn vs. Ole Miss, time and TV to be determined