Auburn's Butch Thompson Jokes about Chase Fralick's Big Weakness

It’s tough to think of another player who had an impact on a team like catcher Chase Fralick had on the Auburn Tigers this past weekend.

The sophomore was the constant heartbeat of the team’s offense throughout the Auburn Regional, even when things didn’t look optimistic following an opening loss to Milwaukee. By the end of it, he led the Tigers to a record-breaking performance that ended as the regional’s Most Valuable Player on Monday night.

Fralick hit a home run in every game for Auburn, being the second time this season that he’s sent one out of the ballpark in five consecutive games. That hasn’t happened in the last decade. The Peachtree City, Ga., native had six total homers and 15 RBIs in five games to help spark the offense and be the catalyst.

His bomb into center field helped spark a five-run sixth inning for the Tigers, who broke a 2-2 deadlock and pulled away from the Panthers for the first time all game. Eventually, Auburn was victorious, winning 8-3.

“I got one I could handle and put a good swing on it,” Fralick said after the game. “When I’m trying not to hit homers and trying to stay with my approach is when it happens. I’m going to keep the same approach and hopefully it rolls into next week.”

It begs the question: was there anything he couldn’t do at Plainsman Park this past weekend? Head coach Butch Thompson had a humorous response.

“I think the only challenge he’s got is he runs the same speed I do,” Thompson said after the game. “But, other than that, he’s pretty amazing.”

The Auburn head coach was impressed with how clinical his catcher was in the moment, especially with the team’s back against the wall.

“It’s not just the physical stuff you see, it’s absolutely those intangibles of being able to process and think and being able to run something,” Thompson added, “and I think we all know, sitting here, that there was a dramatic shift in what we did in these last two games against Milwaukee than what we did in the first.”

The Tigers simply haven’t had a catcher with the power that Fralick has had ever before, breaking another record on Monday night with hitting his 20th home run of the season. No Auburn catcher has ever done that before, putting the sophomore on his own list in the program’s history.

That’s also only the tenth time in Auburn’s history that a player has hit 20 homers in a single season, and that’s why Thompson sees a long career for Fralick after his time with the Tigers is over.

“Catchers can create a career by really not hitting,” the head coach said. “That’s why I think Chase Fralick will play the game for a long time. He’s pretty buttoned up.”

Another accolade that was revealed during the regional was that Fralick was a finalist for the Buster Posey Award, being the first catcher in program history to be a finalist.

This feels like a timely recognition. @chase_fralick becomes the first Buster Posey Award finalist in program history!



📰 » https://t.co/OPkz3mHru5#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/T6Ac9Bfohr — Auburn Baseball (@AuburnBaseball) June 1, 2026

His biggest advocate for the award will be Thompson, who continues to be impressed by what he brings to the team in each game. That will look to remain the case against Ole Miss with a spot to Omaha on the line for the College World Series.

“I know we have some amazing catchers in the country this year, a lot of draft-eligible guys that seem like they’re a year ahead of him,” Thompson said. “But, that’s about as big as a showing as you can.”