Keegan Thompson continues his strong start to the season for the Chicago Cubs

The former Auburn Tiger is off to a strong start in 2022.

© Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn baseball is not only having a strong season in the SEC but some former Tigers are finding their footing in the MLB. 

Keegan Thompson is one of those Tigers. 

Thompson has thrown 50.2 innings of relief baseball throughout his Chicago Cubs career and has a sensational 1.78 ERA out of the bullpen. Thompson’s career ERA is an impressive 2.69, but his numbers have taken a hit by his six starts last year that weren’t his best outings. 

The Cubs and Manager David Ross, former Auburn Tiger, have learned to utilize Thompson well. The former Tiger seems to be a natural relief pitcher even though he made many starts in college, which continued early into his professional career. This year the Cubs have used Thompson strictly out of the pen, where he has thrown 13.2 innings of scoreless baseball. Thompson has quickly become one of the best relief pitchers in the MLB and has been lights out for the Cubs. Thompson once again proves that the route from Auburn to the MLB is possible thanks to the excellent coaching staff led by head coach Butch Thompson. 

The Cubs and Auburn Alum will look to continue their hot start to the season and surprise some people as they look forward to a potential playoff push.

Thompson was a freshman in 2014 for the Auburn baseball team, he left for the professional level after the 2017 season. He was then drafted in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs. He was promoted to the majors on May 1, 2021. 

Mar 21, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) throws in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
