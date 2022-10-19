First look at proposed upgrades to Auburn's Plainsman Park

After a 2nd trip to Omaha in the span of three full seasons, Auburn's Board of Trustees approved expansion plans for Plainsman Park that would, in phases, add three new components to Plainsman Park: a 1st Base Club, a Right Field Terrace, and (eventually) a Green Monster Terrace.

We now know what two of those areas might look like.

In an emailed survey sent out to season ticket holders on Wednesday, Auburn included preliminary renderings and projected price points of the first two areas, the 1st Base Club and the Right Field Terrace, for fan input.

The 1st Base Club would consist of expanded stands down the 1st base line, premium seating and club space, concessions, and improvements to the south entrance of Plainsman Park.

1st Base Club - preliminary designs

The physical space for the 1st Base Club would come from the current tented area past the 1st base grandstands, adding a roof and seats all the way down to the foul pole.

1st base club - Interior view

The premium area would be climate controlled, with provided food and beverage options, as well as a cash bar for alcoholic beverages. The survey asked for fan input regarding a proposed price of $1500 per seat for an entire season, including tickets. There was a 2nd question as to a capital contribution, indicating that Auburn may request a one-time gift when first selling the seats.

The Right Field Terrace would be situated on top of the Josh Donaldson Hitting Lab, which opened in January 2021 thanks to $4.8M in donations from sixty-nine families, individuals, and foundations. The 7,100 sq ft facility is named in recognition of Major League 3B Josh Donaldson, who played at Auburn from 2005-2007 before getting drafted with the 48th overall pick with the Chicago Cubs in 2007.

Right Field Terrace - preliminary designs

The Right Field Terrace would also offer food and beverage options, as well as a cash bar, and was proposed in the survey to also be at a $1500 per seat per season price point. The option of a one-time capital gift was proposed in the survey, as well.

Proposed sightlines of the field from the Right Field Terrace

A third premium option, standard grandstand seating but allowing access to a climate-controlled premium area with food, beverages, and a cash bar, was presented at a $900 price point for fan input in the survey. It is unknown if that would be a seperate area or if that would grant access to either the 1st Base Club or the Right Field Terrace.

The third component of the approved upgrades, a seating terrace above Auburn's Green Monster, is to be completed at a later date. The University has retained Cooke Douglass Farr Lemons, of Jackson, Mississippi, as the project architect.

Plainsman Park, which opened in 1950 and was rebuilt in 1996, is one of the older baseball stadiums in the SEC. Alabama's Sewell-Thomas Stadium was built in 1948, although it was closed from 2015-2016 for a complete rebuild. Swayze Field, home of Ole Miss, was also opened in 1948 and was rebuilt in 1989, then renovated twice in the 2010s.