GALLERY: The best photos from Auburn baseball's fall exhibition against Louisiana Tech

We got our first looks at some of the new Tigers on Saturday in Plainsman Park

Auburn came back to defeat Louisiana Tech 12-11 in a twelve-inning fall exhibition on Saturday, and Auburn Daily's bringing you the photo proof! We got our first looks at several new Tigers, including freshman catcher Ike Irish, transfers Justin Kirby (OF, Kent State) and Cooper McMurray (1B, Kansas). 

Auburn's working on the weekend rotation, but Chase Allsup definitely helped his case over the weekend with his two innings of work against the Bulldogs. 

Check out the best photos from the contest!  

Auburn Tigers baseball vs the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Auburn returns to action on Friday, October 28th at 6:30 PM with their second and final fall exhibition against Alabama. Admission is free, and Auburn will be collecting canned goods for the annual "Beat Bama Food Drive". 

