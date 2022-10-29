Skip to main content
GALLERY: The best photos from Auburn's fall exhibition victory over Alabama

Trey Lee / Auburn Daily

Auburn came back to defeat Alabama 13-8 in fall exhibition action in Plainsman Park on Friday night. Auburn Daily's own Trey Lee was there to document the action as the Tigers got big contributions from veteran OF Bobby Pierce (3 RBIs) and newcomers OF Justin Kirby (solo HR) and C Ike Irish (4 RBIs, 3-run home run), propelling the Tigers to a 2-0 fall exhibition record. 

We also got our first good looks at several new pitchers, as Tanner Bauman (transfer from St. John's River State) and Drew Nelson (freshman from Troy and Gatorade's Player of the Year for Alabama) took the mound among the ten pitchers who covered the twelve innings for Auburn.

Check out the best photos from the contest! 

Cole Foster and Cam Hill greet for Auburn baseball standout Sonny DiChiara.

Cam Hill and Cole Foster greet returning College World Series teammates (foreground: Sonny DiChiara) who threw out the 1st pitch before Auburn's contest against Alabama

Ike Irish at bat for Auburn baseball vs Alabama.

True freshman C/DH Ike Irish launches a 7th inning home run, his 2nd in two exhibition games for the Tigers this fall

Ike Irish rounds third after hitting a home run for Auburn baseball against Alabama.

Ike Irish rounds third as 3rd base coach Gabe Gross celebrates the freshman's home run

Karl Nonemaker runs to coach first base for Auburn baseball vs Alabama.

1st base coach Karl Nonemaker trots out to the coaching box

Bobby Peirce at bat vs Alabama for Auburn baseball.

Outfielder Bobby Pierce, batting leadoff, prepares for the pitch versus Alabama

Tanner Bauman pitches for Auburn baseball.

LHP Tanner Bauman prepares to deliver a pitch with a runner on 3rd in the 3rd inning of Auburn's victory over Alabama

Justin Kirby is at bat for Auburn baseball.

Transfer outfielder Justin Kirby prepares for the pitch as SS Cole Foster looks on

Chris Stanfield at bat for Auburn baseball.

True freshman Chris Stanfield up to bat in the 9th inning against Alabama

Chris Stanfield for Auburn baseball.

Stanfield would reach safely and collect 2 RBIs for his efforts; he later stole 2nd, his 2nd stolen base in two exhibition games

Chris Stanfield playing center field for Auburn baseball.

Stanfield makes a play in centerfield in the 10th inning against Alabama

Drew Nelson pitching for Auburn baseball.

Lefty Drew Nelson delivers a pitch in the 7th inning against Alabama

Drew Nelson pitching for Auburn baseball.

Nelson finished his one inning of work with no hits, one walk, and one strikeout

Joseph Gonzalez pitching for Auburn baseball.

Ace Joseph Gonzalez came out for two innings of work against Alabama, pitching the 5th and 6th with no hits, one walk, and three strikeouts

Gavin Miller at bat vs Alabama for Auburn baseball.

Gavin Miller, competing for the 3rd base job, bats in the 3rd inning with 2B Caden Green looking on

Bryson Ware at bat vs Alabama for Auburn baseball.

Bryson Ware, who replaced Cole Foster at SS late in the contest, bats against Alabama

Bryson Ware looks on for Auburn baseball.

Ware, who was 2-3 with a run scored, discusses baserunning strategy with 1st base coach Karl Nonemaker

Auburn baseball after the exhibition win over Alabama.

Auburn baseball huddles on the field after their victory over Alabama

Auburn closes the fall slate with the Orange and Blue World Series next week in Plainsman Park, and then kicks off the 2023 schedule in February as they host Indiana for a three game set on the 17th-19th. 

