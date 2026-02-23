How Auburn Baseball’s Rankings Changed After a Rollercoaster Week

Baseball is a brutal game where it seems like just about any outcome can happen, and the Auburn Tigers were living proof of that this week. In a midweek matchup, the Tigers fell to Cincinnati in blowout fashion, but then headed to the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series and ran the table with wins over Florida State, Louisville, and Kansas State.

So, where did the Tigers land after such a wild week? Auburn Tigers on SI takes a look at where the Tigers stand now compared to last week’s rankings.

Baseball America: No. 5 (previously No. 5)

Baseball America did not shake many things up in this week's rankings, and the Tigers seem to have been absolved from their ugly Cincinnati loss in their eyes. In fact, all of the top five (UCLA, LSU, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Auburn) remained completely unchanged after a week of play.

Below the top five, though, things were shaken up, with Oklahoma jumping five spots from No. 15 to No. 10, and Alabama rising a single rank from No. 10 to No. 9.

Perfect Game: No. 7 (previously No. 10)

The Tigers’ standout performance in Arlington this past weekend seems to have convinced many of the team’s dominance, resulting in a rise in rankings despite an ugly midweek loss. Ahead of the Tigers now stand Texas, Mississippi State, Alabama, UCLA, Georgia Tech and LSU.

Interestingly, Tennessee is still in Perfect Game’s top-25 despite two straight losses to Kent State, though the Vols did fall from No. 3 to No. 13. Perfect Game does not seem to punish much for losses, which may have resulted in the Tigers rising in the rankings.

New College Baseball Top 25: Feb 23 📈https://t.co/4NeCIGt8sA pic.twitter.com/wIHa48rxgy — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) February 23, 2026

D1 Baseball: No. 7 (previously No. 9)

D1 Baseball’s list is largely considered to be the “standard” as it relates to rankings, and they looked favorably on the Tigers this week, especially after such a dominant performance in Arlington. Auburn took down Kansas State 5-1, Florida State 8-5, and Louisville 10-6 after an embarrassing 8-0 loss to Cincinnati.

To move the Tigers up an otherwise unchanged top-10, D1 Baseball dropped TCU, which had previously been No. 7, to No. 18, as well as dropping Coastal Carolina, which had been No. 6, down to No. 9.

NCAA: No. 7 (previously No. 9)

The NCAA posts its own set of weekly rankings, and they, too, looked favorably on the Tigers this week. Their top five remained completely unchanged, though much was shaken up in rankings six through 10.

Arkansas jumped from No. 8 to No. 6, the Tigers jumped from No. 9 to No. 7, North Carolina jumped from No. 10 to No. 8, Coastal Carolina fell from No. 6 to No. 9 and Florida snuck in at the 10th spot from last week’s No. 12 ranking.

Of course, different organizations look at different aspects of teams in order to determine their rankings, so there are always going to be some mixed opinions and discourse across ranking results. The good news for Tiger fans, though, is that the Tigers are consistently a top-10 team across the board, even though it is still quite early in the season.

Up next for the red-hot Tigers is a Wednesday night matchup back home in Plainsman Park against West Georgia. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CST, and it will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

