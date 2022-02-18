Skip to main content

How to watch Auburn baseball in the Statefarm College Baseball Showdown

The Auburn baseball season starts on an unfamiliar streaming service.

Auburn baseball is finally here. 

Coach Butch Thompson and his team start off the season on the road by taking part in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown. They will take on the Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and the Kansas State Wildcats. 

The Auburn baseball is traveling to Arlington, Texas for the early season tournament. The State Farm College Baseball Showdown takes place at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. 

Most Auburn games will be able to be streamed on the ESPN family of networks this season with SEC Network and SEC Network+ being the home for how most fans will be able to watch the Tigers. 

This weekend is a little different. The games will be able to be streamed on FloBaseball

You can sign up for a monthly account at FloBaseball for $29.99 a month. Most Auburn fans that watch on the streaming app will probably subscribe for a month and then cancel the subscription after the weekend is over. 

How to watch Auburn vs Oklahoma

The Tigers take on the Sooners at Globe Life Field on Friday at 11:00 a.m. CT. 

How to watch Auburn vs Texas Tech

The Tigers take on the #14 Red Raiders at Globe Life Field on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT. 

How to watch Auburn vs Kansas State

The Tigers take on the Wildcats at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. CT. 

Auburn will return home and make their home season-opening debut against the Troy Trojans at Plainsman Park this Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. CT. 

