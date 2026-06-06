How to Watch Auburn's Must-Win Super Regional Game Against Ole Miss

Once again, the Auburn Tigers will have their backs against the wall in the postseason. This time, it’s in the Super Regional round against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss left Plainsman Park on Friday with a 6-4 win over the Tigers, plating runs despite striking out 14 times from Auburn pitchers Andreas Alvarez and LJ Cormier. For Auburn, it couldn’t get the hits with runners in scoring position.

Head coach Butch Thompson’s group was 2-for-9 in those scenarios, and it’s a ratio that he’d like to have back.

“I liked how we kept having at-bats,” he said after the loss. “I really felt like we had a chance to get back in that ballgame all the way up to the last batter at the plate. I’d like for them to play with the same resolve tomorrow and hopefully get a different result. We’ll keep fighting.”

Just like in the regional round, the Tigers will need to string together consecutive wins to keep their season alive. They did so last weekend with four in a row, but they’re playing an Ole Miss team that still hasn’t lost in the NCAA Tournament during this postseason.

However, Thompson is giving the ball to one of his trusted starters, a player who was the consistent Sunday starter over the course of the regular season: Alex Petrovic. He also plans on bringing star reliever Jackson Sanders, who began the year in the rotation before finding a knack for shutting down batters in late innings.

“We’ll be right back out here ready to go with Petrovic,” Thompson said. “When your back is against the wall, Petro and Sanders are two guys we’re pointing toward tomorrow.”

The key for Auburn will be bringing in runs, having not lost a game against an SEC opponent this season when scoring six runs or more in a contest. If the Tigers can play to that identity, and get some shutdown innings from Petrovic in the early going, that will be a positive game script to get the team to play into Sunday.

Thompson said that he is looking for a different game compared to the one on Friday night. If his team can do that, he will expect a winner-take-all matchup at home at the end of the weekend.

“Score more runs, but I’m looking for the same type of effort, same type of standard, same thing that we played with tonight,” he said. “I’m looking for that same thing, and hopefully, you know, get a different result.”

No. 4 Auburn (42-21, 17-13 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (40-21, 15-15 SEC): What to Know:

Where: Plainsman Park, Auburn, Ala.

When: Saturday, June 6, 4 p.m. central

Watch: ESPN

Listen: Auburn Sports Network

Pitching: RHP Alex Petrovic (10-2, 3.19 ERA) vs. TBD

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!