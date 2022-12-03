RHP Joseph Gonzalez, SS Cole Foster named Top 100 MLB Draft prospects for 2023

As we prepare for the 2023 season, the prospect apparatus is starting to gear up and they've already identified two Auburn Tigers as Top 100 draft prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft.

D1Baseball.com recently unveiled their first list ($) at the conclusion of fall ball, and have RHP Joseph Gonzalez at #28 and SS Cole Foster at #40.

For Gonzalez, they note his improved velocity and "pitchability" - a baseball term that refers to a pitcher's ability to execute his pitches well enough to exploit a hitter's weaknesses.

Gonzalez delivers a pitch against eventual-champion Ole Miss at the 2022 College World Series in Omaha © Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzalez has made quite the transition since early this season when he was only up to 91 mph with his fastball at the State Farm College Showdown. The sinkerballer has been up to 94-95 mph with his fastball recently with the USA CNT and has excellent pitchability with a starter-type delivery.

Look for Auburn to deploy Gonzalez as the ace this season, with weekend usage varied based on bullpen needs and the status of the series. He threw 78.1 innings last season, with a 3.22 ERA and a dominant 4-game stretch after returning from a midseason finger injury of 30 SEC innings with six earned runs allowed, two walks to nineteen strikeouts, and six or more innings in every outing (including a complete game against Vanderbilt). He uses the heavy sinker to induce groundballs and avoid walks, only allowing 15 BB last year. Refining the slider, currently locating to both sides of the zone with a short, cutter-ish action will be crucial, as well as continued development of the changeup, a clear 3rd pitch.

For Foster, the D1Baseball write-up noted the continued development of the 2nd baseman-turned-shortstop and how he's (currently) viewed as greater than the sum of his individual tools.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound switch-hitter has always been a solid player and professional prospect, but this fall the reality of a consistent, performing SEC infielder finally settled in, and so did Foster near the top of many area scouts’ draft follow lists. His instincts and ability to simply play the game allow his otherwise modest tools (50/55 defender, 55/60 arm strength, 50/55 range, 50 hit, 40 game power) to play up. College bats, and especially SEC middle infielders with a track record of success (.267/.395/.488 in 2022), tend to rise the closer it gets to draft day and Foster is likely to be no different.

Foster scores ahead of the throw to Oregon State pitcher Cooper Hjerpe in 2022 Super Regionals action in Corvallis, Oregon. © Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

He made 52 starts at 2nd base last season, with a .267/.395/.488 slash line and finishing 3rd in home runs (9) & 2nd in RBIs (47). He became the first Auburn player in history to homer from both sides of the plate in the same inning, with a two-run homer as a right-handed hitter and a grand slam as a left-handed hitter against Southeastern Louisiana in the first inning of Game one of the Auburn Regional on June 3rd.

Foster moves to shortstop from 2nd base, similar to how Brody Moore and Ryan Bliss did before him. Head coach Butch Thompson feels good about the transition to shortstop for the veteran Foster, noting "he's as athletic of a shortstop as we've had. Cole's gotta keep working [...] but I'm optimistic about the change".

Auburn baseball opens the season on February 17th at home against Indiana for a 3-game series. Due to having sold record numbers of season tickets last year, fans interested in tickets are officially encouraged to join the Tigers Unlimited Billy Hitchcock Ticket Priority Program. Single-game ticket information will be released closer to the start of the regular season.

For more on next year's MLB Draft, check out Locked On MLB Prospects on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch