Auburn baseball lands outfielder Justin Kirby from the transfer portal

Auburn baseball gets big addition via the transfer portal.

While the coaching staff has their mind entirely focused on the super regional, the time is coming to start adding players from the transfer portal. 

Justin Kirby has decided to use his graduate transfer year to finish his college baseball career at Auburn. Kirby is a four-year starter at Kent State, where he was a career .306 hitter. 

The long ball is part of Kirby's game, as he hit 13 home runs in 2022. 

Kirby is very fast, which helps him to be such a good outfielder. He can cover a lot of ground in the outfield. He primarily plays right field for Kent State, but I believe he could play all three outfield positions if need be.

The issue for Auburn's baseball team all year has been the left-field position. A handful of different people have started at that position throughout the year.

Adding a player like Kirby will help fill that hole of the rotating door in left field. 

Kirby will also fill the hole that Kason Howell leaves after using his final year of eligibility. 

Adding an experienced player like Kirby will help when it comes to losing a player like Howell. Experience is one of the best things to have in college baseball, and Kirby will be coming to the Plains with a lot of it. 

Auburn will be bringing a lot of playing time back next season from a team that has a chance to go to Omaha. Adding players like Kirby will only help this team be better next season.

The addition of Kirby will be a great addition to a team that has a very promising future ahead of them. I expect Kirby to play a massive role for the Tigers in 2023. 

When Auburn's season ends, you can expect Coach Thompson and his staff to put their minds fully on adding players from the transfer portal. 

Here are a few videos of Kirby hitting and playing right field. 

Kent State hosted the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Schoonover Stadium on Tuesday, May 17. Justin Kirby takes a swing. Ksu Bsb 051722 Ls16
By Andrew Stefaniak
