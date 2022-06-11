Auburn baseball vs Oregon State: live blog

Auburn is set to take on Oregon State in the first game of a three-game set. The winner of this super regional is headed to Omaha for the College World Series.

Trace Bright (4-4 4.80) Will get the start for Auburn against a starter who has yet to be named. Cooper Hjerpe was going to start, but he has come down with an undisclosed illness.

This is a massive blow for the Beavers as Hjerpe is an All-American future first-round pick.

Auburn is coming off a weekend where they exploded to score 51 runs in their regional. The Tigers hope their bats stay hot after the 2,600-mile trip to Corvallis, Oregon.

The first pitch will be at 9 p.m. CT.

Follow along here for live updates from the Auburn Daily Staff.

Projected Lineup © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK Rambusch 3B Foster 2B DiChiara 1B Peirce RF Carlson DH Moore SS Howell CF LaRue C Bello LF Bright Pitcher

