Auburn baseball vs Oregon State: live blog

Follow along for live updates throughout the game.

Auburn is set to take on Oregon State in the first game of a three-game set. The winner of this super regional is headed to Omaha for the College World Series.

Trace Bright (4-4 4.80) Will get the start for Auburn against a starter who has yet to be named. Cooper Hjerpe was going to start, but he has come down with an undisclosed illness.

This is a massive blow for the Beavers as Hjerpe is an All-American future first-round pick. 

Auburn is coming off a weekend where they exploded to score 51 runs in their regional. The Tigers hope their bats stay hot after the 2,600-mile trip to Corvallis, Oregon.

The first pitch will be at 9 p.m. CT.

Follow along here for live updates from the Auburn Daily Staff

Projected Lineup

Auburn Tigers infielder Sonny DiChiara (17) catches a fly ball during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Florida State Seminoles 21-7.

Rambusch 3B

Foster 2B

DiChiara 1B

Peirce RF

Carlson DH

Moore SS

Howell CF

LaRue C

Bello LF

Bright Pitcher 

Auburn Tigers infielder Cole Foster (7) throws the ball toward first base as Auburn Tigers take on UCLA Bruins during the NCAA regional baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
