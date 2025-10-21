Son of Auburn Baseball Legend Commits to Tigers
AUBURN, Ala.- Son of Auburn baseball legend Frank Thomas aka “The Big Hurt,” has committed to the Auburn Tigers. Frank Thomas III chose to follow in his fathers footsteps, where there is a statue built of him in front of Auburn’s Plainsman Park.
Thomas III is classified to the class of 2027 and currently attends IMG Academy in Florida.
“I am super excited to announce my commitment to Auburn University!” Frank Thomas III wrote in his commitment post on X. “I want to thank god, my family, friends, teammates, coaches and everybody else who has helped me throughout this journey. I especially want to thank my parents for all the sacrifices they have made to get me where I am today, without them, I don’t know if any of this would’ve been possible. Also, I’d like to thank coach Thompson and the entire Auburn coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity! WAR EAGLE!”
According to a post from his X account, last season, Thomas III had a .544 hitting average, 43 hits, 15 XBH, 5 home runs and 41 RBIs.
Thomas III has a chance to become an Auburn legend, just like his father.
Originally on scholarship for the football team, Thomas joined Auburn's baseball team in the autumn of 1987. He left the Tigers in the summer of 1989 with a program-record 49 home runs.
Across his 19-year MLB career, most of which with the Chicago White Sox, Thomas hit .301 while smashing 521 home runs with 1,704 RBIs. He was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2014.
Thomas III is now Auburn's 11th commit in its Class of 2027 recruiting class, which now ranks as the No. 8 ranked recruiting class according to Perfect Game.
He is the fourth infielder in the class, joining shortstops Max Rogozinski and Collin Thomas
and third baseman Connor Greb.
Other commits in Auburn's 2027 class includes catcher KJ Anderson, outfielder Brennan Neil, left-handed pitchers Owen Burnes and Cooper Jones and right-handed pitchers Alex Wise, Boston Brown and Brodie Wilson.