Former Auburn baseball star Sonny DiChiara set to make debut with Double-A Trash Pandas

Sonny DiChiara is set to make his professional debut.

Former Auburn first baseman Sonny DiChiara was selected in the fifth round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels, and now he is set to make his debut for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. 

Not very often is a player sent straight to Double-A after being drafted, but that shows how much belief the Angels have in DiChiara. 

DiChiara is coming off of a historic season for Auburn, where he was tabbed SEC Co-Player of the Year. 

Immediately after being added to the Trash Panda's active roster, DiChiara was thrown into the starting lineup, where he will bat seventh. He will be the designated hitter in this ballgame, meaning he will not play in the field. 

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are located in Madison, Alabama, a three-hour drive from Auburn. You can expect there to be a good amount of Tiger fans in attendance rooting on DiChiara as he makes his professional debut. 

"Che La Luna," DiChiara's signature walkup song, will likely become as beloved by the Trash Panda fans as it was by the Auburn faithful. 

DiChiara has the skill to make it all the way up to the show, but it's exciting that he will begin his professional career in his home state of Alabama. 

DiChiara is just about the easiest person to root for, so you can expect him to quickly become a crowd favorite up in Northern Alabama playing for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. 

Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers infielder Sonny DiChiara (17) puts on his batting gloves before Game 2 of the NCAA college baseball super regional against the Oregon State Beavers at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
