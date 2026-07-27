Auburn Basketball's 2026-27 SEC Schedule Announced

The Auburn Tigers are slated for yet another interesting SEC slate this season, as the 2026-27 conference basketball schedule was released on Monday morning.

Fresh off the program’s first-ever NIT championship, Steven Pearl enters his second year with the Tigers, seeking his first NCAA Tournament berth as head coach.

After missing the Big Dance in his inaugural campaign at the helm this past season, Pearl and company seek their first bid after assembling a much larger and much more talented roster through the transfer portal, international game, and the high school ranks.

However, despite an upgraded roster in many facets, the path to March Madness won’t get any easier.

Auburn and its eight new additions are set for a quick introduction to life in the SEC, as the Tigers travel to Texas A&M to open the conference slate on Jan. 2 before hosting Tennessee at Neville Arena on Jan. 6 or 7.

They will then play Georgia at home on Jan. 9 and travel to the Lone Star State for a tough road matchup against Texas and former Tiger Elyjah Freeman, who is now a Longhorn, on Jan. 12 or 13.

After that, Auburn will return home to host Ole Miss on Jan. 16 before traveling to Nashville, Tenn., for a date with Vanderbilt on Jan. 19 or 20. The Tigers will stay on the road as they travel to LSU for a rematch against head coach Will Wade, and then return home to face Mississippi State on the Plains.

Auburn follows that with a trip to Tuscaloosa for the Iron Bowl of Basketball against Alabama on Jan. 30 and two home games against Oklahoma on Feb. 6 and Florida on Feb. 9 or 10.

The Tigers then face two tests at South Carolina on Feb. 13 and at Arkansas on Feb. 16 or 17. Auburn follows the two-game road stint with a pair of home games against Missouri on Feb. 20 and LSU on Feb. 23 or 24.

Auburn wraps up the SEC gauntlet with trips to Rupp Arena to face Kentucky on Feb. 27, which will be the Tigers’ first time back to Lexington since clinching the SEC title in 2025, and Ole Miss on March 2 or 3.

The Tigers will then host Alabama inside what should be an electric Neville Arena on March 6 to close the regular season before heading back to Nashville for the SEC Tournament on March 10-14.

Here’s a look at Auburn’s full 2026-27 SEC basketball schedule:

Jan. 2 – at Texas A&M

Jan. 5/6 – Tennessee

Jan. 9 – Georgia

Jan. 12/13 – at Texas

Jan. 16 – Ole Miss

Jan. 19/20 – at Vanderbilt

Jan. 23 – at LSU

Jan. 26/27 – Mississippi State

Jan. 30 – at Alabama

Feb. 6 – Oklahoma

Feb. 9/10 – Florida

Feb. 13 – at South Carolina

Feb. 16/17 – at Arkansas

Feb. 20 – Missouri

Feb. 23/24 – LSU

Feb. 27 – at Kentucky

March 2/3 – at Ole Miss

March 6 – Alabama