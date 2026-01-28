Tennessee vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Jan. 28

The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a tough 20-point loss to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend. The Bulldogs are still very much in the mix, but they need to string together a few impressive wins.

They can start that journey against Tennessee on Wednesday night when they host the Tennessee Volunteers, who are fresh off an impressive win against Alabama.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tennessee -1.5 (+102)

Georgia +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Tennessee -115

Georgia -105

Total

OVER 159.5 (-108)

UNDER 159.5 (-112)

Tennessee vs. Georgia How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 28

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Tennessee Record: 13-6 (3-3 in SEC)

Georgia Record: 16-4 (4-3 in SEC)

Tennessee vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Tennessee is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games

The OVER is 6-1 in Tennessee's last seven games

Georgia is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games vs. Tennessee

Tennessee is 1-5 ATS in its last six road games

Georgia is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Georgia's last six games

Georgia is 13-1 straight up in its last 14 home games

Tennessee vs. Georgia Key Player to Watch

Jeremiah Wilkinson, G - Georgia Bulldogs

Jeremiah Wilkinson is leading Georgia in points, averaging 17.7 per game, which is four more points per game than any other player on the team. He hasn't played well of late, shooting just 33.3% against Texas and 36.4% against Missouri. He has to improve tonight if Georgia wants to win this game.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick

These two teams have nearly identical metrics. For example, they rank right next to each other in effective field goal percentage, coming in at 73rd and 74th in that metric. With that being said, Tennessee's shooting is far worse when playing on the road, dropping 7.1% compared to at home.

The Volunteers' average scoring margin also drops 26.3 points when playing on the road compared to at home, from +24.7 at home to -2.6 on the road. In a game where most metrics are nearly identical, I'm going to bet on the road team that has terrible road splits this season.

Give me Georgia on the moneyline.

Pick: Georgia -105 via DraftKings

