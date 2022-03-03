Auburn's Bruce Pearl talks to the media after clinching at least a share of the SEC regular season title

The job is done. At least partially done. The Auburn Tigers defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road to clinch at least a share of the SEC regular season crown. Jabari Smith had another stellar road performance but it was KD Johnson who took over down the stretch in overtime to help seal the deal for Pearl and his squad. After the game Bruce Pearl had this to say.

Opening Statement

I’ve been doing this a long time and I’d see this as probably one of the best regular seasons I’ve had in a long career. To win a championship on the road at a really good place, against a really good team, and a really good coach. With our backs up against the wall we played really well early but didn’t have the same effort and energy in the second half. Somehow our guys sucked it up because they’re competitors and they wanted this championship. Mississippi State wasn’t going to give it to us but we took it. Everybody contributed. Everyone scored and rebounded. A great win for Auburn Basketball.

On the difference in the defense after Mississippi State got hot

I think they were fatigued but we played our bench a little bit more. At the end I think that was a factor. KD took the game over and I think that is a function of his courage his ability to not be afraid to fail

On KD taking over down the stretch

It was just KD time. Everybody saw it. I did go with a small lineup though the last few minutes of the game and in overtime and that lineup hadn’t played together all year. I felt like that lineup could get it done.

On Auburn’s fan support on the road

This was God’s plan all along. In victory or defeat we are gong to give him the glory. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. You do feel a responsibility to try to reward the AU family with all of its support. People took time off of work, you got travel, families, but they wanted to see history made. They wanted to be here when we won this championship. I don’t know that this year any team traveled more fans than Auburn. I’m just grateful.

On the student that made the trip to Starkville

They’re champions tell the student that they’re champions and we won it for them. Tell them to get their ass in class tomorrow.

On Auburn’s will to win

The only way you can qualify is when you’re talking about great competitors. Guys that really care and are willing to fight. Wee fight each other but we also fight the opponent. It’s simply a will to win an da desire to make history.

On improved three point shooting

It was huge. I thought we had some great inside out plays. Some draw dish plays. We got away from them in the second half and back to them in overtime. I love the tempo of the game in the first half that was some very pretty basketball. Zep got off to a very good start in the first half. Think about Jabari’s percentage. You’re talking about a clean stat line.