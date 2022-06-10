Skip to main content

Auburn basketball player preview series: Dylan Cardwell

What are your expectations for Dylan Cardwell this season?

Center Dylan Cardwell withdrew his name from the 2022 NBA Draft process and looks to return to Auburn for his junior season. Cardwell came off the bench in his past two seasons behind both JT Thor and Walker Kessler and averaged 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 2021-2022 season while also adding 1.2 blocks per game. 

Cardwell is known for his energy and his enthusiasm on and off the court. He became a cult hero at Auburn well before stepping on the basketball court when he spent time on Saturdays in the fall in Jordan-Hare Stadium becoming one of the best cheerleaders for Auburn football by taking his shirt off in the student section. Cardwell looks to feed off of the jungle more and jump into an upperclassmen role for the 2022-2023 season. 

Biggest Strength: Energy

Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts to a Jabari Smith dunk during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.

Cardwell has shown incredible energy and enthusiasm throughout his career as a Tiger. He provides great size and length along with a skill set that most centers coming off the bench in the SEC do not possess. But his energy that he brings to the jungle and Neville Arena and what he does on the basketball court is invaluable to Auburn's success. 

What does he need to improve on: Post moves

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts after a score against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

If Cardwell could develop a more refined post presence consisting of post moves to feed him the ball and get points out of him, he could be even more energetic and important to this team. 

Cardwell is a great energy guy but when Kessler went out of the game this past year, Auburn needed others to score the ball, which is fine if you have guys like Jabari Smith, KD Johnson, and Wendell Green. But he would bring much more offensive value if he was more of a post-scoring threat. 

Best moment from 2021: @ Alabama

Feb 16, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) takes a shot against Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

In one of Auburn’s most competitive and back and forth matchups of the year in Coleman Coliseum, Kessler got called for multiple “questionable” calls early. Cardwell stepped right into that starting center role and played outstanding basketball. Cardwell played a season-high 18 minutes and scored six-point and added 6 rebounds in the victory against the Tide. He also added a season-high of 4 blocks in his performance. 

Expectations for 2022: Role Center

Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) blows a kiss to the rim after finishing and and-one play as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.

It's easy to see Cardwell coming off the bench in 2022 behind guys like five-star freshman Yohan Traore or Morehead State transfer Johni Broome. But after going and getting NBA scout advice and learning what he needs to improve on to be at the next level, I could see Cardwell really improving his game especially offensively, and taking that into his new role as an upperclassman. 

