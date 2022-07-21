Skip to main content

Auburn basketball target Kwame Evans cuts his list to four and sets a commitment date

Auburn basketball is in the running for top ten player Kwame Evans.

Auburn target Kwame Evans cut his list of schools to four and picked a commitment day. 

Evans is a six-foot-nine, 200-pound power forward from Montverde, Florida. He is ranked as the eighth best player in the class of 2023. 

If the Tigers were to land Evans, he would immediately become the second highest ranked recruit in program history, right behind Jabari Smith

As a recruit, Evans is a great glass cleaner and excels at scoring around the basket. He is a surprisingly good passer for his size. You don't see many guys his size being able to make passes into a tight window. That will be a skill he has that many guys his size can not match. 

He can shoot the ball somewhat well, but it is not the best part of his game. He has a beautiful shooting motion, so hopefully, if the Tigers could land him, they could help him take a leap forward with his jumper. 

Evans cut his list down to four schools, including Auburn, Kentucky, Oregon, and Arizona. 

He also set a commitment date for his birthday on August 2nd. 

Evans would be an excellent addition for the Tigers and is a player that has Jabari Smith type upside. 

Coach Bruce Pearl and staff will try once again to land a top recruit and pull him away from a blue blood program like Kentucky. The fact that Auburn is even in the race for a player as good as Evans shows how far the program has come since Pearl arrived on the Plains.

Montverde Academy's Kwame Evans Jr. (13) dunks during the second half of the GEICO Nationals quarterfinal between AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) and Montverde Academy (Fla.), Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Montverde Academy defeated AZ Compass Prep 72-63. GEICO Nationals 2022: AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), March 31, 2022
