Skip to main content

Bruce Pearl on Walker Kessler: 'He's explosive and he knows it'

Coach Pearl recently joined an NBA podcast to praise Walker Kessler's abilities.

Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl recently joined the Locked On Heat Podcast to discuss Walker Kessler and what he could do for the Heat if Miami were to select him in the NBA Draft.

When asked about what made him special as a rim protector, coach gushed over his former five-star center.

"(His height) is an important piece to the equation. He's a different huge. He's 7-foot-1 and little big. He's got another level length," Bruce Pearl said. "Think about blocking a shot and think about literally the centimeters between actually getting it, deflecting it, and actually coming close to it. So that size and length matters."

According to Pearl, Kessler's abilities may also be deceiving, despite his statistical dominance. "Now, the other thing that I don't think anybody was really aware of is that I would every now and then remind Walker to 'stop playing like a big 7-foot-1 slow white guy because you're not.' He's athletic, he's explosive, he's fast, and he knows it. But every now and then when you're 7-foot-1... when you're carrying 260 around, every now and then you want to play like all of the other 7-foot-1, 260 guys. Except he's not."

Pearl believes that's why opponents occasionally fall asleep at the rim against Kessler. "And that's why I think people think 'ahh, there's now way he gets to (that shot).' And then he gets to it."

Kessler was named the 2022 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, recording an astounding 4.6 blocks per game. Should the Heat select Kessler, he would be a fine addition to a front-court that needs depth behind star center Bam Adebayo.

The 2022 NBA Draft begins Thursday, June 23rd.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) drives to the basket against Auburn Tigers forward Walker Kessler (13) in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Bruce Pearl on Walker Kessler: 'He's explosive and he knows it'

By Lance Dawe4 minutes ago
Oct 30, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive back Martez Manuel (3) celebrates with Missouri Tigers defensive back Jalani Williams (4) after an interception during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Missouri Tigers

By Lance Dawe1 hour ago
Auburn Tigers guard K.D. Johnson (0) drives the ball as Auburn Tigers men's basketball faces South Carolina Gamecocks at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Basketball

Auburn basketball Player Preview Series: KD Johnson

By Gray Oldenburg5 hours ago
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) works out with the Ducks during practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Eugene.
Football

WATCH: Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is throwing darts

By Zac Blackerby6 hours ago
Tank Bigsby (4) at Auburn football practice on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn football's offense predicted to be better in 2022

By Zac Blackerby8 hours ago
Jun 12, 2022; Corvallis, OR, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson looks on before Game 2 of the NCAA college baseball super regional against the Oregon State Beavers at Coleman Field. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball opens the College World Series with a rematch against the Ole Miss Rebels

By Lindsay Crosby8 hours ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after beating Oregon State.
Baseball

Breaking down the College World Series field in Omaha

By Lindsay Crosby22 hours ago
Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn football schedule analysis: Grading the Penn State Nittany Lions

By Lance DaweJun 16, 2022