Auburn is in the top eight for class of 2024 point guard Labaron Philon

Labaron Philon cuts list to eight and includes the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn is in the mix for class of 2024 point guard Labaron Philon who has been picking up steam on the recruiting trail. 

Philon is something Auburn hasn't seen a lot of lately, a tall point guard. Philon is six-foot-four and weighs 177-pounds. 

He is from Mobile, Alabama, and attends Baker High School.

Philon recently released top eight schools, including Auburn, Alabama, Cincinnati, Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Kansas, and Arkansas. 

When it comes to Philon's ability on the court, he is incredibly shifty with the ball. He finishes at the rim at an extremely high level. Philon likes the pull-up jump shot and has a very smooth stroke. 

He has excellent hands on the defensive side of the ball and creates a lot of turnovers. His speed helps help to defend quick opposing point guards. 

Philon can also slam it down with authority; a skill Auburn point guards don't often possess. 

He doesn't shoot many threes, but he would develop into a great three-point shooter in a Bruce Pearl system. 

Philon has not taken any official visits yet, so it does not seem like he is close to making his final decision. 

One thing about Coach Pearl is that if he can get a recruit on campus to show what Auburn has to offer more times than not, he is going to land them. 

Philon would be an entertaining player for Auburn to land as the team could play big with him on the court as he is on the taller side for points guards. 

Boys class 7A player of the year Labaron Philon of Baker poses for a photo with AHSAA Associate Director Brandon Dean, left, and Matt Cobb of ALFA insurance, right during the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
