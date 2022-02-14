Anonymous basketball coach breaks down the Auburn Tigers

This Auburn basketball team is one of the best teams in the country. We've seen this group pull out a few close wins and overcome some struggles with victories despite having some weaknesses.

Seth Davis spoke with three anonymous college basketball coaches about the top teams in college basketball.

Here is what his sources said about the Auburn Tigers.

“Jabari Smith is very, very, very one-handed. You have to sit on his right hand and force him to use his left. You put your chest on his right shoulder on the catch. He doesn’t do much off the dribble. He kind of disappears. He’s not an elite rebounder and doesn’t shoot a lot of free throws. You can stay with him and negate his shot a little bit. Wendell Green Jr. is an awesome player and a really good kid, but if you have quick guards you can get into him. Their style of play will keep you in the game. They’d have a hard time with a fundamentally sound team like Villanova or Wisconsin. There’s nothing you can do with Walker Kessler. He impacts the game so much from a defensive standpoint. He can score the ball, but he doesn’t have to score to be impactful. They get a little wild sometimes. Zep Jasper is the one that keeps everything organized. They’re getting everybody’s best shot, so they haven’t played as loose as they did a month ago. If you’ve got bigger guards, you can take K.D. Johnson and Green out. You can attack them and get your guards to the elbow and score over them. That’s why Arkansas beat them, because they have big guards.”

There are probably more reasons that Auburn lost to Arkansas other than the fact that they have big guards. The Tigers shot 8-17 from the free-throw line and still made it to overtime.

Regardless, the comments about Jarabri Smith may make some readers surprised. The expected number on selection is averaging 15.2 points per game as well as grabbing 6.8 rebounds per contest.

Regardless, as the anonymous source said, the recipe to defeat these Auburn Tigers is a complex one that only a few teams will have the manpower to achieve this season is something Auburn fans should be excited about.