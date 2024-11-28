Auburn Handles Memphis to Win Maui Invitational
The No. 4 (7-0) Auburn Tigers took down the Memphis Tigers (6-1) 90-76 in the Championship Game to win the Maui Invitational.
Just like its wins over No. 12 North Carolina on Tuesday night, Auburn never allowed Memphis to hold a lead. It went on a 9-0 run out of the gate and never looked back. Memphis never cut Auburn’s lead to a single-digit margin in the second half.
Once again, the standout for the Tigers was Johni Broome with another double-double (21 points, 16 rebounds).
While Broome dominating games has been nothing out of the ordinary for Auburn since he joined the program, Auburn’s other big man stepped up as well. Dylan Cardwell had 18 points, three rebounds and shot a perfect 8-8 from the field.
Similar to other wins this season, Auburn’s control of the glass helped it get the job done. Auburn out-rebounded Memphis 32-26 total, 11-8 on the offensive side and 21-18 on the defensive side. This led to an 18-14 advantage for Auburn in second-chance points.
Auburn shot 56.7% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range and 82.4% from the free-throw line. The Tigers, wearing white jerseys, were led in points and rebounds by Broome who had 21 and 16 respectively. Broome and Cardwell co-led the team in assists with six.
Memphis shot 50% from the field, 66.7% from 3-point range and 73.7% from the free-throw line. The Tigers, wearing black jerseys, were led in scoring and rebounds by PJ Haggerty 27 and nine respectively. Tyrese Hunter led the team in assists with five..
Auburn returns to action on Wednesday, Dec. 4 when it takes on No. 11 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Another tough non-conference opponent on the schedule has arrived.
Tipoff is set for 8:15 p.m. CT and ESPN will carry the television broadcast.