Auburn Holds Off Late Texas Rally, Pearl Sets Program Record
Despite nearly blowing a 21-point lead, the No. 2 Auburn Tigers came out on top against Texas in the first meeting of the teams since 1955, winning 87-82 in its first road matchup of conference play at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
This was head coach Bruce Pearl’s 214th win, making him the winningest coach in program history in front of Joel Eaves.
Texas (11-4, 0-2 SEC) made a push late in the second half, cutting Auburn’s (13-1, 2-0 SEC) lead from 21 with 12:57 left in the game down to three with 0:11 on the clock. A flagrant one foul for a hook-and-hold on Texas’ Tre Johnson could have put a stop to the Longhorns’ final stand, but a technical foul on Broome allowed them to hang around until the final buzzer.
The Longhorns’ defense played a significant role in their ability to climb out of the hole they had dug for themselves, as they held Auburn to two points while scoring nine in a stretch within the final 1:23 of the game.
Chad Baker-Mazara helped the Tigers hold off the Longhorns by scoring seven points in the final 10 minutes of the game.
Auburn was led to victory by Johni Broome and Miles Kelly. Broome had 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. Kelly had 18 points and shot 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Three other Tigers put up double-figures: Baker-Mazara had 16 points and Denver Jones and Tahaad Pettiford each added 10.
Despite getting the job done, the Tigers did not have an answer for Texas forward Arthur Kaluma who led all scorers with 34 points – setting his career record – and added eight rebounds and two blocks.
The Tigers had one of their best shooting nights of the season, finishing 47.5% from the field, 38.1% from 3-point range and 84% from the free-throw line. Additionally, it was quite the block party for Auburn who posted 10 to Texas’ four. Baker-Mazara, Jones and Chaney Johnson had two apiece in addition to Broome’s three.
Auburn returns to action on Saturday when it takes on South Carolina on the road. Tipoff is set for noon CT and SEC Network will carry the television broadcast.