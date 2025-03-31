Auburn's Johni Broome Makes Believer Out of Michigan State's Tom Izzo
Before the press conference officially started following the Auburn Tigers' Sweet 16 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, All-American forward Johni Broome could be overheard telling his teammates he thought he didn't play very well.
Broome had 22 points and 16 rebounds in that game, but he was disappointed in his 9 for 21 shooting. Head coach Bruce Pearl even joked with Broome once the presser started that he shouldn't worry, because he had a triple-double - points, rebounds, and double digit missed shots.
Auburn has the luxury of a deep and talented team that is able to win when their player of the year candidate isn't at his best.
Unfortunately for the Michigan State Spartans in the Elite Eight, Broome was close to his best, especially early in the game. He opened the game with three straight baskets and an assist on the Tigers' first-eight points. He finished with 25 points on 10 of 13 shooting and added 14 rebound in Auburn's 70-64 win.
Legendary Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo came away impressed with Broome.
"We just couldn't recover from that 17-0 run," said Izzo of Auburn's scoring after Broome's six points set the tone. "It wasn't through lack of effort. It wasn't through lack of anything except we played a good team. Broome hurt us early. We made some adjustments, did a little better job on him after he hit those first, I think, six or eight points."
Auburn built a lead on that 17-0 run after being down 8-6 that they wouldn't relinquish. However, the Tigers' defense played a big role. Outside of Broome's 10 of 13, the rest of the team only shot 33% from the field.
"I think we lost because they played better than we did," said Izzo. "They didn't shoot so well, 42%, but that includes his 10 for 13. So the rest of the guys, we did a good enough job on. We did most of the things we wanted to do except guard Broome a little bit better," said Izzo.
"It wasn't the points he scored that got us. We're used to giving up points and making sure they don't get 3s," said Izzo of Broome's complete game. "Pretty good 3-point shooting team. We held them to 28% (7/25). It was just he was 10 for 13.
"That's why he's an All-American. That's why he's a Player of the Year candidate. Did a helluva job."
Pearl has always been considered a players' coach through his career, and he was happy to sing the praises of Broome after the game.
"Johni Broome stepped up again," said Pearl. "Just keep doubting him, and keep thinking that he's not going to be able to get to another gear. One of the reasons why I'm on him and my son Steven's on him pretty good is because I know what he's capable of... I know what he's capable of."
Since trailing Michigan by nine in the second half of their Sweet 16 game, the Auburn Tigers have played like the No. 1 overall seed. The NCAA Tournament is strong at the top including all-four No. 1 seeds making the Final Four.
Broome and Auburn will have to step up again vs. the Florida Gators on Saturday at 5:09 p.m. CT in San Antonio, Texas. The Gators beat Auburn at home earlier this season and were considered co-favorites with Duke entering the tournament. The winner gets the Duke/Houston winner in the tournament finals.
It's a brutal path for the Tigers for their first NCAA Tournament championship, and they'll need the best from Johni Broome the rest of the way.