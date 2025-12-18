Auburn Starting DL Expected to Enter Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers are expected to lose another big contributor on the defensive side of the football.

Sophomore defensive tackle Malik Blocton is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens, per a report from On3’s Hayes Fawcett on Thursday morning.

BREAKING: Auburn DL Malik Blocton plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



In his 2 seasons with the Tigers he totaled 33 Tackles & 2 Sacks



— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 18, 2025

Blocton marks the second marquee defensive player who plans to enter the portal, with star cornerback Jay Crawford announcing his intent on Tuesday to explore other options.

The Pike Road, Ala., native was one of Auburn’s main contributors for defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin’s unit, and he was expected to have another impressive season in 2026 as a junior.

Blocton recorded 33 total tackles, according to ESPN, with four sacks and 19 quarterback pressures throughout his two years on the Plains, per Pro Football Focus. He played in all 12 games of 2025, starting in the final eight, with his best game of 2025 coming against Georgia, in which he posted a 74.3 defensive PFF rating and two tackles.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder was rated as a three-star out of high school, ranking No. 45 defensive lineman and No. 27 prospect from the state of Alabama, but he has undoubtedly been one of the Tigers’ most impressive players from its top-10 2024 recruiting class. He is also the younger brother of former Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris, and many people thought he would eventually become a better player than Harris once fully developed.

Not only was Blocton an important piece for Auburn between the hashes, but he is also one of the main “culture guys” on the team. He’s often seen motivating his teammates and bringing energy to Jordan-Hare Stadium, which is crucial for a program trying to shift its culture to a winning mindset and attitude.

Auburn fans will likely view Blocton and Crawford’s expected departures as the first ones that truly “hurt.” The Tigers have had numerous others announce their intention to enter the transfer portal, but Blocton and Crawford have been a consistent force for Durkin’s defense.

Blocton becomes the 15th Tiger who have announced their intention to enter their name into the transfer portal, joining quarterback Jackson Arnold, receiver Malcolm Simmons, receiver Perry Thompson, receiver Horatio Fields, receiver Cam’Ron King, tight end Hollis Davidson, cornerback Raion Strader, defensive back A’mon Lane-Ganus, defensive lineman Antonio Coleman, linebacker Caleb Wheatland, offensive lineman DeAndre Carter, offensive tackle Favour Edwin, offensive lineman Seth Wilfred, and Crawford, Auburn’s top cornerback.

With Blocton’s expected departure, Auburn’s defensive line room becomes ever thinner. Blocton was set to be the Tigers’ leader on the interior. Dallas Walker IV, Jay Hardy, Bobby Jamison-Travis, Zykeivous Walker, and James Ash are all graduating seniors, leaving a solid hole on the defensive line that needs to be filled.

New head coach Alex Golesh, Durkin, and company face a big task to reload both sides of the trenches when the portal opens Jan. 2, 2026. Accompanied by a large haul of transfers, the Tigers will also look to younger players like freshmen Malik Autry, Jourdin Crawford, and Darrion Smith to step up on the interior defensive line in 2026.