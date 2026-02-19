Auburn’s Keyshawn Hall Awarded Coveted Honor After Tumultuous Week

It has certainly been a set of weeks to remember for Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall, who found himself riding the bench in two matchups due to what was referred to as a “disciplinary issue.”

Despite a brief hiatus from the playing court, Hall showed up with a vengeance Wednesday night against Mississippi State, and has earned Naithsmith Trophy Late Season Team honors as a result of his stellar play.

Hall, a transfer from UCF in his final year of eligibility, is averaging an impressive 21 points and seven rebounds per game this season. The closest second to Hall in points per game is Tahaad Pettiford, who is averaging just 15 points per game. Star forward KeShawn Murphy narrowly edges Hall out in rebounds per game, as the Mississippi State transfer is boasting 7.2 boards per game.

The SEC represents seven players of the Naismith Trophy Late Season Team, including Hall, Arkansas’s Darius Acuff Jr., Tennessee’s Nate Ament and Ja’Kobi Gillespe, Florida’s Thomas Haugh, Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner and Alabama’s Labaron Philon, Jr.

Hall has dominated Auburn headlines for the past week, largely due to the aforementioned “disciplinary issue” that kept him sidelined in this past weekend’s matchup against Arkansas. Hall was removed from the Vanderbilt matchup last Wednesday after a technical foul, and did not see the court again until last night’s matchup with the Bulldogs.

In that matchup, though, Hall made his time back in the spotlight count, scoring a team-leading 29 points in a marathon 40-minute performance, which he complemented with 10 rebounds to complete a double-double. He also shot 9-for-11 from the charity stripe and an impressive 4-for-7 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Though Hall’s status with the Tigers has been uncertain over the past week or so, his impact on this Tiger team is absolutely undeniable, and his latest award reflects that quality. Up next for the Tigers and (potentially) Hall is an at-home matchup this Saturday against Kentucky, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST and be televised on ESPN.