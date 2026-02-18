UAB vs. Temple Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

The Temple Owls hold the No. 4 spot in the American Athletic Conference standings heading into an intriguing matchup with the UAB Blazers on Wednesday.

Oddsmakers have set this game as a toss up, putting both teams at -110 on the moneyline.

UAB is a half-game back of the Owls in the standings, as it’s coming off a one-point loss to Tulane where it was held to just 54 points.

Meanwhile, Temple has dropped two games in a row to Tulane (an 11-point loss) and North Texas (a three-point loss) to fall to 15-10 this season. The Owls are an impressive 9-4 at home, but UAB (7-2 on the road) actually has a better record away from its home arena.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this AAC clash on Feb. 18.

UAB vs. Temple Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

UAB -1.5 (+105)

Temple +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

UAB: -110

Temple: -110

Total

146.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

UAB vs. Temple How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Liacouras Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

UAB record: 16-10

Temple record: 15-10

UAB vs. Temple Key Player to Watch

Chance Westry, Guard, UAB

The sophomore guard has taken a major step in the 2025-26 season, leading the Blazers in points per game (14.6), assists per game (4.7) and field goal percentage (47.0). He’s shooting just 24.3 percent from deep, but Westry has used his size (6’6) to dominate inside the arc.

His numbers slip a bit on the road (12.4 points per game), but Westry does have some big road game performances, including a recent one against North Texas where he scored 18 points while shooting 81.8 percent from the field.

Temple is just 224th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, so this could be a big game for the Blazers guard as they look to earn a road win.

UAB vs. Temple Prediction and Pick

The Blazers are one of the better road teams in the country, winning seven of nine games while covering the spread in four of them.

So, I don’t mind taking them to win outright in this pick’em scenario on Wednesday.

Temple has struggled against some common opponents (like Tulane) this season, and the Owls are just 6-6 against the spread at home despite an over .500 win/loss record.

KenPom has Temple ranked 224th in defensive rating and 125th in offensive rating this season, making it the No. 161 team in the country. UAB clocks in at No. 129, as it has a much better defense (104th in defensive rating) this season.

While the Blazers have struggled on offense, they do rank No. 1 in the country in turnover percentage, which helps take away easy baskets for their opponents.

UAB has won seven road games in conference play in a row, and I think it’s a great bet to keep that streak rolling on Wednesday.

Pick: UAB Moneyline (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.