What Bruce Pearl said after losing to Tennessee on the road

The Auburn Tigers suffered their fourth loss of the year on the road at Tennessee. After closing the half with an eleven-point lead, the Tiger struggled to score in second half and eventually fell to the Volunteers by five. After the game Bruce Pearl spoke to the media and had this to say.

Opening Statement

I’m disappointed with an eleven-point lead in the second half to not do a better job of taking care of the basketball and take advantage of the position that we put ourselves in. Played hard and the defense was pretty good, scored off turnovers. We need more guys to step up offensively. Had a good night from Jabari and a good night from KD and a good night from Jabari but we have more step up in us. Our half-court offense continues to struggle. We’re not getting great looks. Tennessee is a good defensive and that’s what happens when you play a good defensive team. It’s late February and we’re not playing offensively. No excuses about the rebounding. We talked before the game that the team that played with more energy and effort would win the game. They were quicker to the ball than we were and that was a problem for us. It’s hard to win a game when you give away possession.

On going eight minutes without a made field goal in the second half

We turned it over, didn’t make shots, and didn’t execute. I’ll go back and look at it but the question is do we value possessions. We didn’t get great point guard play tonight. We got great point guard play against Ole Miss but not tonight.

On the lack of bench points

Well, Jabari had some tough shots, but Wendell had an off night. He had some tough shots. When you’re playing one of the best teams in the league you got to make them you just can’t take them.

On the end of the game scenario

We kept pressing knowing we didn’t need to foul because they had coughed it up a little bit maybe they’d give us another one. Were our guards able to keep them in front? Not very much. Our guards couldn’t keep their guards in front and it really cost us.

On inconsistent guard play and how to keep the team confident

I’m telling them just to Trust each other and try to trust the process. Know that we can go on the road, not play very well lose by five to Tennessee, not play well lose by one possession to Florida, not play great and lose in overtime to Arkansas. We can’t press the panic button.

On whether the team lost poise at the end

Yes, we did a little bit. That’s part of not executing. We didn’t value to possession offensively or defensively. With that eleven-point lead, we had three turnovers in there. Those are possession they came down and scored and all of a sudden the eleven-point lead is gone.

On Wendell Green’s struggles

I trust him because he’s really delivered. It’s ok cause you’re going to go as your best players go. Wendell is one of our best players. He didn’t’ shoot a very good percentage today and could of done a better job coming off of it and getting guys better shots and passes and been better playmakers. Lot of things he probably could have done better but I trust him.

The Auburn Tigers will play again at Mississippi State next Wednesday in Starkville.