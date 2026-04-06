Auburn Overcomes Blown Lead to Win NIT in Overtime

Indianapolis, Ind.- The Auburn Tigers defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes 92-86 in overtime to win the NIT Championship, marking the first time Auburn has won the NIT Tournament in program history.

“I’m really proud of these kids. They found a way to stay together and beat five pretty good teams,” Auburn coach Steven Pearl said. “I’m incredibly grateful to these guys. They could’ve packed it up and they didn’t. These are unbelievable young men with great character from great families. I’m incredibly honored and proud to be their coach.”

Auburn came out swinging, jumping to a quick 20-5 lead. The game plan for the Tigers defensively was to get the Golden Hurricanes off the three-point line and force them to drive. This game plan worked in the first half, but Tulsa was finally able to find the net from the three-point line in the second half; however, it wasn’t enough to get Tulane past Auburn.

The duo of Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton combined for 50 points, despite Pettiford having a slow second half compared to his red hot first half. Overton finished with 26 points while Pettiford finished with 24.

Tulsa started the game 2-for-15 from the field, but then was able to take the lid off the basket. Auburn led by as much as 21 in the first half, but Tulsa was able to rally and eventually take the lead. Auburn held the Golden Hurricanes to only one three-point field goal in the first half. Auburn also closed out the first half on a 9-5 run to push the lead back to 17, with the halftime score sitting at 48-31 in favor of Auburn.

Despite being down 17 at half, Tulsa refused to back down. Tulsa had an 18-2 run to bring the game within two points. With about 10:26 left in the second half, Tulsa took its first lead of the game. Giving up big runs when having a lead is something that Auburn has struggled with all season, and it continued to (almost) prove detrimental for the Tigers. The matchup became a back-and-forth affair following Tulsa taking the lead.

It took a last-second heroic effort from Kevin Overton to send the game to overtime, knocking down a three-pointer with seven seconds left on the game clock.

We’re going to OT pic.twitter.com/pSpHLum1D2 — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) April 6, 2026

“Heat check,” Overton said. “I felt like that was a normal shot for me all year. I shot it and it went in.”

Once in overtime, the matchup remained a back-and-forth affair. Auburn made a late run to push past the Golden Hurricanes.

Ended on a W😎 pic.twitter.com/WWwNZQWjAC — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) April 6, 2026

“It’s an opportunity to gain some positive momentum going into an important offseason,” Pearl said. “I’m thankful that they’re getting some reward for all that effort they put into this season. They stayed consistent, they stayed right. We have a really good basketball team, and I feel like we showed that over these last five games. I want the Auburn family to remember this group for their resilience, their toughness and their ability to stay together.”

The 2025-26 season now comes to an end for the Tigers, and the first season for coach Pearl. Auburn will now look to retain its roster and bring in new players to get back on track and into the NCAA Tournament next season, rather than the NIT.

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