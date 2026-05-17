Projecting Auburn Basketball’s Rotation After Rubštavičius Commitment

Last season’s Auburn Tigers returned just one starter, and this year’s Tigers seem to be following a similar route. The Tigers have picked up many new players, some from recruiting, some from the transfer portal and even some from overseas, all in an effort to build a lineup that will compete in a challenging SEC slate.

On Friday, Mantas Rubštavičius announced that he would be committing to Auburn, representing likely the last major pickup for the Tigers in this cycle. So, what will Steven Pearl’s lineup and rotation look like in 2026-27?

Auburn Tigers on SItakes a look at Auburn’s roster and projects a potential starting lineup and rotation.

Point Guard - Tahaad Pettiford (Rotate: George Kimble)

This should not come as a surprise to many, as, barring Johni Broome, Pettiford has been arguably the biggest name on the Plains over the last few years. The hype is not coming for no reason, either; Pettiford averaged 15.4 points per game across an average of 32.3 minutes per game, in a season that many considered a ‘down year’ for the career Auburn hooper.

Though Pettiford will likely occupy the point guard spot for the majority of the season, new Vanderbilt transfer George Kimble may also find some time in the rotation. He missed all of last season with an injury, but in 2024, he averaged an impressive 18 points per game across an average of 29.7 minutes per game.

Shooting Guard - Kevin Overton (Rotate: Caleb Williams/Simon Walker)

The NIT Most Outstanding Player will get his chance to continue his legacy in an Auburn uniform after an incredible set of performances in the NIT last year, ultimately contributing to a tournament win for the Tigers. Overton averaged 14.1 points per game across 31.7 minutes per game last year, both of which were career-highs for the Texas Tech transfer.

Potentially filling in for Overton, when necessary, is new pickup Caleb Williams, a three-star shooting guard who signed with the Tigers back in November. Additionally, Simon Walker, who dazzled Auburn fans last year with his three-point shooting, should find some more minutes in this spot in an expanded rotation.

Small Forward - Mantas Rubštavičius (Rotate: Adam Olsen)

Rubštavičius was one of the biggest pickups for the Tigers this past offseason, but the small forward position represents the first position, working down the list, that I expect to be entirely populated by transfers in 2026. Rubštavičius came in from Lithuania, while Olsen transferred in from South Alabama.

The good news is this: Rubštavičius and Olsen are two of the better shooting small forwards in the country (or, at least, their respective countries), so three-point shooting efficiency should not drop off at the three spot like it did last year. Both Rubštavičius and Olsen should bring a lot to the team, but I am projecting Rubštavičius to start due to his quantity of experience.

Power Forward - Thomas Dowd (Rotate: Owen Freeman)

Dowd, a South Alabama transfer, led the Sun Belt in rebounds last season with an average of 10.1 per game on an average of 36 minutes per game. Add on his 14.1 points per game for good measure, and the 6-foot-8 Dowd projects to be one of the better power forwards in the SEC if Pearl can get his team working as one.

Freeman is certainly no slouch coming off the bench, either; he earned a Big Ten Freshman of the Year nod in the 2023-24 season after averaging 10.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game. He has struggled to find the same consistency after a finger injury cut his sophomore season short, but working as an off-the-bench player should take a lot of the pressure off while he finds his footing.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!