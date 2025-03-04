Auburn Daily

Auburn’s Pearl Sends Message After SEC Regular Season Title Clinch

The Auburn Tigers head coach made his thoughts following winning another SEC regular season championship

Austin Walls

Pearl's message was clear after winning another conference title / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Auburn Tigers won 94-78 against No. 17 Kentucky in Rupp Arena last Saturday, clinching a share of the SEC Regular Season Championship. The Tigers would find out later that night that in-state rivals Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Tennessee Volunteers on a buzzer-beater, giving Auburn the regular season title outright. 

After the game, head coach Bruce Pearl and the mob of Tigers players behind sent a clear message to all who watched.

“It was an unbelievable team effort. These guys love each other. They carry each other and they’re calling God right now. I want you to call God right now. Your God wants to hear from you and we give him all the glory.” 

The win was an emotional one for the entire team. It was the first time since 1988 that the Tigers won in Rupp Arena. 

“I love this place,” Pearl said. “Rupp Arena is hallowed ground, and we won our fifth championship in eight years on hallowed ground and we are going to call God!” 

This game was more than historic for the Tigers. Outside of the fact that they won for the first time since 1988, this game could be defined as a passing of the torch between two dynasties. The Kentucky Wildcats have dominated not only the SEC but also nationally for the last couple of decades. With the Tigers thumping the Wildcats at Rupp Arena and effectively winning the SEC regular season championship on the Wildcats home floor, it can be seen as the new dynasty taking over. 

As Pearl said, they have won five SEC championships in eight years - three regular season titles and two tournament titles.

The real question will be can they turn the regular season success into wins in the SEC tournament and wins in the significantly more important NCAA Tournament? The Tigers have yet to win the national championship, making the final four once in 2019, only to lose to Virginia.

