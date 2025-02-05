Auburn's Potential Tournament Matchup Rotates Again in Bracketology Update
The Auburn Tigers remain the top college basketball team in the country, but who they’ll lead off with in the tournament continues to switch.
According to ESPN’s Bracketology, the Tigers will still be a No. 1 seed and start the tournament in Lexington, Ky., the South Region (Atlanta). They’re now projected to play the winner of Morehead State and Omaha.
The Eagles potentially playing Auburn is nothing new but who they will have to beat has been rotating. Last week, it was an Eagles vs Eagles matchup between them and American.
Bleacher Report’s Bracketology continues to project that the Tigers could play Morehead State as well, but they have now embraced the Eagles vs Eagles matchup.
Last week, Auburn was set to play the winner of American and Long Island in their projections.
The Tigers are currently the consensus No. 1 team in both the AP Top 25. They’re still solidly No. 1 in the Coaches Poll but Duke pried away two first-place votes.
At 21-1 overall, they’re also No. 1 according to the NET Rankings and 12-1 in Quad 1 games. That record in Quad 1 matchups was described by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller as “getting absurd.”
The Tigers are on an equally absurd 15-game winning streak. Their most recent and only loss on the year came in the loss to Duke back on Dec. 4.
Auburn will next welcome one of the few remaining teams that could challenge them this season, the Florida Gators. Todd Golden and company are coming off a bounce-back win against Vanderbilt. They recently lost 64-44 to rival Tennessee.
The loss denied this matchup top-5 status - Florida dropped to No. 6. But a top-10 matchup will still have plenty of implications. However, since they’re in the driver’s seat for the remainder of the season, Auburn is certainly the one with more to lose.