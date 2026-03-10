Auburn’s Keyshawn Hall Nets SEC Honor

There may not be a more polarizing figure on the Auburn Tigers than Keyshawn Hall, but his production is nigh impossible to ignore. By the end of the season, Hall led the Tigers in both points and rebounds, despite never coming into a game as a forward.

As the Tigers’ leading scorer and rebounder, Hall was surely due for some end-of-season honors, and the SEC obliged by naming him Third-Team All-SEC. No other Tigers were named to any SEC list.

What happens next for the Auburn Tigers? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Auburn Tigers news delivered to your inbox daily!

One of the best in the league 👏



📰: https://t.co/NsryIsXynQ pic.twitter.com/6X0cZfwq9Q — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) March 9, 2026

In the opinions of some, this honor is not nearly enough for the production Hall brought to the Plains, as he was the SEC’s fourth-leading scorer and tenth-leading rebounder. Hall was just one of two players to rank in the top 10 for both stats.

Hall managed to accumulate double-digit points in all but one game he started this past season, with a season high of 32 points, which he managed in back-to-back matchups against Texas A&M and Arkansas. No Tiger has scored more than 30 in back-to-back games in over 30 years.

Despite such high levels of production for Hall, the Tigers struggled immensely this year, posting a final regular-season record of 16-15, winning just seven of 18 SEC games. The Tigers now stand on the edge of March Madness and will need a big SEC Tournament run if they want to get in.

Culture issues highlighted the Tigers’ struggles this season, and even Hall was no exception. Hall was sidelined with 13 minutes left in the Tigers’ Vanderbilt matchup and did not play in the following game against Arkansas due to a “disciplinary issue” that was never fully clarified by Steven Pearl and his staff.

Hall had an impressive comeback game of 29 points after that short bench stint, but did not lead the Tigers in points for another game after that. Due to his lack of remaining eligibility, this postseason is the end of the collegiate road for Hall.

If Hall and the Tigers can get things turned around this upcoming Wednesday for their first, and potentially only, SEC Tournament game against Mississippi State, the Tigers could sneak their way into March Madness. Otherwise, Hall may find himself quite disappointed with the end of his collegiate career.