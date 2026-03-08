Steven Pearl Pleads Auburn’s March Madness Case After Abysmal Loss

In the wake of a Final Four season, many had high hopes for new Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl’s squad in 2026, but now the Tigers are just barely making some analysts’ “last four in” after a trainwreck of a loss to Alabama to wrap up the regular season.

The Tigers have struggled immensely this season, finishing regular-season play with a 16-15 record, including just seven SEC wins on 18 games played. Despite such a disappointing season, Auburn head coach Steven Pearl is still confident that the Tigers deserve a spot in March Madness.

“I think our resume stands up against anybody's,” Pearl said. “We have enough quality wins to be in this tournament... We play in the best league in college basketball… We have five of the best wins in the country, we have the best win in college basketball at Florida, if you look at the other teams on the bubble, I don’t think those teams get those wins.”

This is far from a new conversation for the Tigers, especially over the last few weeks. Former Auburn head coach and father of Steven, Bruce Pearl, made headlines for saying that Auburn deserved a March Madness bid over now-undefeated Miami (OH), which led to quite a bit of discourse between him and David Sayler, the athletic director of Miami (OH).

Additionally, ESPN analysts like Neil Paine have discussed the irregularity of this situation, as the committee will have to weigh some very strong Auburn wins against some very ugly Auburn losses. Meanwhile, ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has the Tigers as one of the last four teams in.

It is do-or-die time for the Tigers at this point as they head to the SEC tournament. On Wednesday, the Tigers are scheduled to play in what could be their final game as a group against Mississippi State, as if the Tigers are unable to capitalize, it will surely be the end of the road.

On the flip side, if the Tigers are able to put together an impressive showing in the SEC tournament, it may be the final push the team needs to sneak into March Madness. They will have to put their money where Pearl’s mouth is, though, as they will need to prove they can still stand up to top-level competition.

“We have to go to Nashville and make a run,” Pearl concluded, “just so we don’t have to be sweating it out on Sunday.”