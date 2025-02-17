Auburn Senior Guard Earns Conference Honor for First Time
Auburn Tigers senior guard Denver Jones has been named SEC Player of the Week for the first time in his career. His standout performances against Vanderbilt and rival Alabama earned him the honor.
He joins forward Johni Broome as an Auburn recipient of the weekly award.
Last week, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior guard averaged a team-leading 18.5 points per game. He shot 63.2% from the field, 66.7% from three and was a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe.
Jones continued to also be a key guy on defense. Jones limited the opposing teams’ leading scorers to a combined 9-of-28 (32.1%) shooting from the field and 3-of-16 (18.8%) from beyond the arc.
He scored 14 of his 21 points in the first half at Vanderbilt. Those 21 points were a season-high for Jones. On Saturday he added 16 points on 5‐of‐9 shooting from the floor, 3‐of‐5 from long range and went a perfect 3‐of‐3 on free throws in Tuscaloosa.
Overall this season, Jones is averaging 10.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.
On Monday, the Tigers were once again ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll and were backed to being ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll. Alabama narrowly held the top spot for a week.
Auburn sits at 23-2 overall on the season and 11-1 overall in SEC play. They’re ranked 9-2 against ranked teams and 14-2 against Quad 1 opponents. Their only losses to date are against Duke back in December and to Florida two Saturdays ago.
They continue with a game on home court on Wednesday against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CST and will be televised on ESPN.