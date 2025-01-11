No. 2 Auburn Survives Gamecocks as Johni Broome Leaves with Injury
via Auburn Athletics
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Tahaad Pettiford passed to Dylan Cardwell for a go-ahead dunk, then made a pair of free throws with 4 seconds left to lead No. 2 Auburn to a come-from-behind 66-63 win over South Carolina Saturday at Colonial Life Arena, a victory that will likely vault the Tigers to the No. 1 ranking for the second time in program history.
“We really stepped up and that’s what gives us a chance to be No. 1 on Monday. That matters to me because it’s history,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “I’d rather be No. 1 at the end of the year, but we’ll take it when we can get it.”
Trailing by six at the half, Auburn erased South Carolina’s lead before Collin Murray-Boyle broke a tie with a basket on which Auburn’s Johni Broome landed awkwardly on his left ankle and missed the rest of the game.
“Without our leader, without our best player, our guys stepped up and found a way,” Pearl said.
Auburn rallied with Broome in the locker room, taking its first lead of the second half on Chaney Johnson’s 3-pointer.
Pettiford, Miles Kelly and Jahki Howard each hit 3-pointers down the stretch that either tied the score or gave Auburn the lead.
After the Gamecocks went ahead 63-62 on a layup with 5:18 to play, Auburn shut out South Carolina the rest of the game, forcing misses on the Gamecocks’ last six field goals.
With the shot clock winding down, Pettiford drove and dished to Cardwell for a dunk that gave Auburn a one-point lead with 1:32 remaining.
“You have to make something happen,” Pettiford said. “I got to the rim, I saw a gap so I tried to get the ball through that gap to get it to Cap (Cardwell) because I knew he was open. It was a really tough one. They gave us a battle. You’ve got to be able to face adversity.”
Cardwell blocked a shot to preserve Auburn’s lead before fouling out with 9 seconds left. South Carolina’s Nick Pringle missed both free throws, forcing the Gamecocks to foul. Pettiford made a pair from the free-throw line to put Auburn up by three.
“I work on my free throws every single day,” Pettiford said. “I know I put up enough of those so I know I’m prepared for the moment. My teammates and my coaches have trust in me in those type of moments, so I feel there’s no pressure.”
The Gamecocks missed a desperation 3-pointer that would’ve sent the game to overtime.
“It’s life on the road. Give South Carolina tremendous credit,” Pearl said. “The key was not fouling them and making them make tough twos. Our guards did a phenomenal job with great effort and energy of getting through screens. We stayed solid and gave ourselves a chance, which is what you want to do on the road.
“In the second half, they only scored 23 points. They were on pace to score 80. That was the difference in the game, our guys finding a way.”
Pettiford led Auburn with 15 points and Kelly added 14 points and six rebounds. Cardwell scored six points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked three shots and made two assists.
“Dylan’s defense, his physicality, his rebounding, his poise,” Pearl said of Cardwell. “Tremendous.”
Kelly’s 3-pointer gave Auburn a 20-11 lead with 12:55 to play in the first half but Murray-Boyles helped turn South Carolina’s nine-point deficit into a nine-point lead.
Murray-Boyle scored 18 points in the first half, finishing with a game-high 25. The Gamecocks outrebounded Auburn in the first half 21-14, converting 11 offensive rebounds into 11 second-chance points.
Broome’s steal led to Pettiford’s layup cut the Gamecocks’ lead to 40-34 at the half.
Auburn (15-1, 3-0) returns to Neville Arena to host No. 14 Mississippi State Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.
SOUTH CAROLINA POSTGAME NOTES
• With the win, Auburn now leads 33-19 in the all-time series with South Carolina including 15-9 in Columbia. The Tigers have won the last nine games overall in the series and the last four-straight meetings in Columbia.
• Bruce Pearl is now 23-6 against South Carolina including 11-4 coaching Auburn. Pearl is 9-4 in Columbia including 4-3 leading Auburn.
• Auburn improves to 15-1 and 3-0 in SEC play. It marked the eighth time in program history the Tigers have started 15-1 or better including the fourth time in the last eight seasons.
• AU has won its first three SEC games for the 15th time in program history including the fifth time in the last eight seasons.
• The Tigers have won eight-straight games for the seventh time under Pearl and the first time since winning 11-straight contests last season.
• Auburn is now 4-0 in games decided by five points or fewer this season.
• For the 14th-straight game, Auburn used the starting lineup of Denver Jones, Miles Kelly, Chad Baker-Mazara, Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell. Broome, Jones, Baker-Mazara and Cardwell have started all 16 games this season.
• Auburn improved to 3-1 on the season when trailing at halftime. The Tigers now own victories over No. 4 Houston, No. 5 Iowa State and South Carolina when trailing at the half, while they trailed at halftime in their only loss of the season at No. 9 Duke.
• The Tigers held South Carolina to 23 points in the second half. It was the fifth time they have held an opponent to 23 or fewer points in a half this season.
• Auburn committed only six turnovers at South Carolina. It was the 10th time the Tigers have had single-digit turnovers in a game this season. Auburn had a season-low five turnovers against Ohio State and had six turnovers against Kent State.
• AU placed two players in double figures. Freshman Tahaad Pettiford led the Tigers with 15 points on 4-of-9 field goals, 2-of-5 3-pointers and 5-of-6 free throws to go with two rebounds and two assists. Pettiford has scored in double figures in nine of his first 16 career games including all three SEC games. He is averaging 11.7 points per game in conference play. It was the fourth game Pettiford has led or been a co-leader in scoring for Auburn this season.
• Miles Kelly scored 14 points on 4-of-8 three-pointers at South Carolina. It was Kelly’s eighth game in double figures this season including the last two games when he is 8-of-14 from long range. It was his fifth game of the season with at least four 3-point field goals.
• With three assists on Saturday, Denver Jones has 47 assists on the season, matching his total from all of the 2023-24 season.
• Dylan Cardwell played in his 144th career game, increasing his school record, and Chris Moore’s 131st game, tying Bryce Brown for fourth in program history.