Auburn Tigers and U.S. Navy Partner Up, Announce New Sponsorship Featured At Neville Arena

The Auburn Tigers have announced their latest partnership with the United States Navy that will include a collaboration and sponsorship that is displayed at Neville Arena for upcoming sporting events.

In an announcement on the school’s website, they stated they are expanding their partnership with the “U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base Program Office to help connect people across Alabama with the careers and opportunities needed to build and sustain America’s nuclear-powered submarine fleet.” Auburn’s Samuel Ginn College of Engineering, athletic programs, and BuildSubmarines.com will work together to support the “submarine industrial base.”

“Through the partnership, Auburn will help raise awareness of the wide range of civilian careers supporting submarine construction while connecting people across Alabama with employers, training pathways and opportunities to contribute to the submarine industrial base.”

With this, the Tigers will place BuildSubmarines.com advertisements prominently across the court in Neville Arena and other aspects including those “in-venue” and “digital and athletics media integrations designed to increase awareness of submarine industrial base careers.”

“Auburn athletics is thrilled to join forces with the U.S. Navy in this collaboration,” athletic director John Cohen said in the announcement. “When athletics can support Auburn engineers who are using their expertise to strengthen our country’s capability to build next-generation submarines while promoting workforce development in our state and region, everyone benefits.”

“We are incredibly appreciative of the BuildSubmarines.com initiative and its expanded partnership with Auburn, both through its relationship with Auburn athletics and its support of the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering,” Auburn deputy athletics director and chief revenue officer Rhett Hobart stated.

Both parties hope that the promotion of the website will be enough to spread the project through the entire state of Alabama.

“We’re excited to contribute to the BuildSubmarines.com initiative through this expanded partnership with Auburn Athletics and the U.S. Navy,” said general manager of Auburn Sports Properties Ben Harling. “The reach of Auburn Athletics gives us a tremendous opportunity to introduce fans across Alabama to an important national mission and the career opportunities supporting it.”

Neville Arena, or The Jungle, is the notorious stadium on the Plains that is home to men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, and women’s volleyball. The $86 million facility was built in 2010 and is located directly across Jordan-Hare stadium.

The first appearance of the U.S. Navy partnership will be seen in the Tigers’ women’s volleyball home opener against Kentucky on October 2, 2026. The men’s basketball team tips off its season in Neville Arena on November 4, while the women’s season begins November 17. The women’s gymnastics squad 2027 schedule has not been revealed yet.

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