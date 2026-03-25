Nevada vs. Auburn Prediction Odds, Key Player to Watch for NIT Quarterfinal

The Auburn Tigers were on the bubble to make the NCAA Tournament, finishing as one of the first four teams out after a subpar regular season (17-16).

Now, the Tigers are looking to prove that they’re one of the better teams in the country in the NIT, as they take on the Nevada Wolf Pack in the quarterfinals.

Nevada was fifth in the Mountain West in the regular season, but it has two double-digit wins over Murray State and Liberty in the NIT.

The same can’t be said for the Tigers, who beat South Alabama by 11 before squeaking by Seattle U, 91-85.

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Auburn played a really tough schedule in the regular season, but it also lost plenty of games along the way. Does it deserve to be a 9.5-point favorite in this NIT quarterfinal?

I have a player to watch and a prediction for this game where the final spot in the semis will be on the line.

Nevada vs. Auburn Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nevada +9.5 (-112)

Auburn -9.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Nevada: +370

Auburn: -485

Total

154.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nevada vs. Auburn How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 25

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Neville Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Nevada record: 24-12

Auburn record: 19-16

Nevada vs. Auburn Key Player to Watch

Keyshawn Hall, Forward, Auburn

Senior forward Keyshawn Hall has put together an impressive 2025-26 season, averaging 19.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field.

He started off the NIT strong with 21 points in the win over South Alabama, but Seattle U held him to just nine points in a game where the Tigers scored 91. Hall made up for the low-scoring game by grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Hall is one of four Tigers averaging double figures this season, but he averages over four points per game more than guard Tahaad Pettiford, who ranks second on the team in scoring.

Nevada vs. Auburn Prediction and Pick

Bart Torvik’s matchup predictor has the Tigers favored by 8.2 points in this game, so there may be a little value on the underdog on Wednesday.

The Wolf Pack aren’t a great shooting team overall, but they are 66th in 3-point percentage and 49th in turnover rate, which should help their offense keep up with the Tigers. Nevada also has the fifth-highest free throw rate in the country.

Meanwhile, Auburn is 291st in the country in opponent effective field goal percentage and 343rd in opponent 3-point percentage. The Tigers have the No. 11 adjusted offensive efficiency in the country, per KenPom, but they’re also 120th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

I think that’ll make it tough on them to cover this wide spread, and they haven’t exactly blown teams out so far in the NIT.

The Tigers have struggled against the spread all season long (14-21) while Nevada is 21-15 overall and 9-5 against the number as an underdog.

The Wolf Pack should be able to hang with Auburn, especially if they get going from beyond the arc.

Pick: Nevada +9.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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